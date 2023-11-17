Like the lower court did, Appeal Court sacks Kano Governor Sani

Like the lower court did, Appeal Court sacks Kano Governor Sani

Friday, November 17, 2023 1:42 pm


Governor Kabir of Kano

Governor Kabir of Kano

Just like what Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal did ealier, the Court of Appeal has kicked out Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had declared Gawuna Nasiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, who contested the election on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was, as TNG reported, declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but was sacked by the tribunal.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that the NNPP breached constitutional provisions by sponsoring Yusuf who was not a member of the party.

The decision of the court was grounded in the invalidation of 165,663 votes attributed to a deficiency in signatures or stamps by INEC. The adjustment brought Yusuf’s total votes to 853,939, whereas his APC counterpart, maintains 890,705 votes.

Despite Yusuf’s dissent with the tribunal’s decision, the Appeal Court upheld the finding of electoral malpractice arising from the absence of signatures on the ballots.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    VP Shettima inaugurated the 3rd Cohort of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) on Thursday 2 hours ago

    PEBEC: VP Shettima Seeks 100% Commitment to Fostering Conducive Business Environment
    Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi 4 hours ago

    Suspended Traditional ruler, over 50 suspects remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre 
    Gov Biodun Oyebanji 5 hours ago

    Gov Oyebanji, Health Minister, Pate harp on shaping future of healthcare indices
    Nuhu Ribadu 6 hours ago

    Insecurity: Tinubu inherited ‘tough period’-Ribadu
    8 hours ago

    EK Clark’s autobiography, “Brutally Frank,” for presentation Tuesday November 21
    Speaker Obasa 18 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly Congratulates Sanwo-Olu
    Joseph Boakai 19 hours ago

    Liberia Update: Opposition Boakai Maintains Marginal Lead As 86.71% Results Just Announced
    Governor Abdullahi Sule, 20 hours ago

    Appeal Court To Deliver Judgement On Nasarawa Guber Dispute