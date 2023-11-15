67 Passengers escape death as Aircraft skids Off runway at Port Harcourt

* Some passengers sustain injuries

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Sixty seven passengers and crew narrowly escaped death as aircraft belonging to ValueJet, a Nigerian airline, skidded off the runway at Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers

The incident happened around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when some of passengers were said to have sustained injuries but no deaths were recorded.

Our Correspondent reports that at the time of filing this report Airport Officials say no Airplane can neither land or take off from the Port Harcourt International Airport Airport until ill-fated Aircraft is towed out of the runway.

Airlines are now been diverted to nearly Airports.

Plans were in top gear to tow away the Aircraft.

It is said that Airplane skidded off because of the slippery Algae on the runway.