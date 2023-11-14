President Weah, Boakai, Others Vote in Today’s Run-Off Election

Abubakar Hashim, Monrovia

President George Weah has voted at the same Kendeja Elementary School at Rehab community, a shouting distance from his residence.

Clad in similar white caftan, Weah cast his vote at 10.15am today

His arch rival, Joseph Boakai also voted at the same Rehab community, but at a different location, also close to his house.

The turn out is low, about 70%, compared to the first round on 10 October.

It will be a tightly contested race. Though some people are clamouring for change, incumbent Weah, 57, is still a likeable personality, particularly from the masses and down trodded, who still see him as a mirror, due to his background and upbringing from the slum.