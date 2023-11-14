NLC, TUC strike ground activities in Edo

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 9:09 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State chapters of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday join the indefinite strike declared by the national bodies of labour Unions.

The strike grounded activities at the Federal, State and Local Governments establishments across the State, as the leadership of the Unions in the state led their members to picket the ministries and parastatals at the secretariat along Sapele road and Ezoti street.

Activities at commercial banks, public primary, secondary and tertiary institutions were also affected by the strike.

Many petrol stations in the state capital also closed their gates in compliance with the strike.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Odion Olaye and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Alabi Precious, told journalists at the Edo State Civil Service secretariat, said the strike recorded 100 percent compliance in the state.

They commended members of the unions for complying with the directives of the national leadership of the two unions.

Meanwhile, the Congress of Nigeria University Academics (CONUA), University of Benin (UNIBEN) Chapter, has distanced itself from the ongoing strike, describing the strike as a “one man decision”.

Chairman of the UNIBEN branch of CONUA, Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, who spoke with journalists noted that CONUA is not an affiliate of the NLC, hence, it is not part of the protest.

He noted that the rationale behind CONUA not joining the strike was to promote uninterrupted academic calendar of university education in Nigeria.

He said: “On behalf of CONUA members, UNIBEN Chapter, I wish to unequivocally state that we are not an affiliate of NLC, hence, we are not part of the protest.

“I call on our members to go about their lawful duties for the overall best interest of the students.

“As a chapter, we shall not make any public statement regarding the sudden strike arising from one man’s decision, over his ill-conceived protest at Imo State that led to an alleged physical attack,” he said.

