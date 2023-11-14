Fubara vows to surpass predecessors in projects delivery, despite challenges 

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 2:27 pm


Gov Siminalayi Fubara3

*Says no situation will deter the agenda, inspects road project 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara  reiterated asserted that despite the challenges facing his administration he will surpass to upholding the standard of infrastructural development inherited from the immediate past administration.

Fubara who was speaking when he embarked on an inspection visit to assess the extent of work done at the Woji-Aleto-Refinery Road project, (the first major inspection of of projects after the political crisis leading to the service of impeachment on him by a factional Speaker Martin Amaewhule).

Governor Fubara assures that Rivers State will continue to witness the delivering of more projects.

“I can assure you and the world that no matter what the situation is, we are not going to lower the standard that we have come to meet.”

Sir Fubara explained that the Woji-Aleto-Refinery road is one of the projects inherited from the immediate past administration that he considered important to create an alternative route while awaiting the reconstruction of the East-West road.

The governor said the state government had met its commitment to the contracting firm, Raffoul Construction Company and expects them to speed up work for early completion.

“We had an understanding with the contractor and we did our own part of the commitment, so we are here to see what they are doing because we have given them a time line when the project should be completed.

“This is a follow up of one of the commitments we made to Mr President when we visited him about two months ago to thank him for all the good things he’s doing for us; appointment of our illustrious sons into very important positions, on that visit we promised him that in a way to help the Federal Government, we will creat an alternative route to decongest the East West Road.”

“We inherited it and we also promised that in line with our commitment of our mantra of consolidation and continuity, that we must see that this road is completed.”

The Governor who was accompanied on the project inspection by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Emeka Woke, expressed satisfaction over the state of work done and charged the contractors handling the project to ensure speedy delivery.

 

 

 

 

