INEC Declares Diri Winner Of Bayelsa Gov’ship Poll

INEC Declares Diri Winner Of Bayelsa Gov’ship Poll

Monday, November 13, 2023 4:30 pm


Douye Diri Bayelsa State governor

Douye Diri Bayelsa State governor

Today, the Returning Officer for Bayelsa state election, and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, Prof. Kuta Farouk, on behalf of The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Governor Douye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for last Saturday’s election as winner of the election.

Farouk, said Diri polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat Timipre Sylva, the APC candidate, who polled 110,108 votes.

The candidate of Labour Party (LP), Engr. Udengs Eradiri, came third after polling 905 votes.

In the build up to the announcement of the result in Southern Ijaw, being the last local government, Daily Trust reported that there was tension in the state as well as the around INEC office, as party Supporters laid siege to the commission’s office.

There was commotion at the collation centre after the declaration of Brass local government area result, as party agents exchanged blows.

Trouble started when party agents disagreed on the result from the area.

After the announcement of results, however, party agents including those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Dennis Otiotio and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Talford Ongolo disagreed on the reported occurrence of violence in the local government.

It took the intervention of security officials to calm the situation.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Francesca Chiejina performing at the 2023 MUSON Festival. 16 mins ago

    From medicine to music: How Francesca Chiejina is taking the world by storm
    George Weah casting his vote 59 mins ago

    President Weah, Boakai, Others Vote in Today’s Run-Off Election
    Mr Femi Falana, SAN 1 hour ago

    Falana tells Israel: Unarmed innocent citizens in Palestine should be spared
    First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON delivering the keynote address at the presentation of financial support to of N422.750m to 1,709 widows and orphans of fallen heroes of the Armed Forces in Abuja 2 hours ago

    First Lady Commends Strength, Resilience, Sacrifices of Widows and Orphans of Armed Forces
    Gov Siminalayi Fubara3 3 hours ago

    Fubara vows to surpass predecessors in projects delivery, despite challenges 
    Investors  from diasporal who are keen on solid minerals sector led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of Nigerians in Daispora commission (NiDCOM) in a group photo with the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, during a courtsy visit to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development office in Abuja, on Monday 13th, 2023. 4 hours ago

    Nigerians in Diaspora Investors, Crucial Partners For Solid Minerals Development – Alake
    Johnson Babalola 5 hours ago

    A Lesson in Perspective: Understanding Justice through Otiko and His Peers
    6 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Group appeal to all stakeholders