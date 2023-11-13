INEC Declares Diri Winner Of Bayelsa Gov’ship Poll

Today, the Returning Officer for Bayelsa state election, and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, Prof. Kuta Farouk, on behalf of The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Governor Douye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for last Saturday’s election as winner of the election.

Farouk, said Diri polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat Timipre Sylva, the APC candidate, who polled 110,108 votes.

The candidate of Labour Party (LP), Engr. Udengs Eradiri, came third after polling 905 votes.

In the build up to the announcement of the result in Southern Ijaw, being the last local government, Daily Trust reported that there was tension in the state as well as the around INEC office, as party Supporters laid siege to the commission’s office.

There was commotion at the collation centre after the declaration of Brass local government area result, as party agents exchanged blows.

Trouble started when party agents disagreed on the result from the area.

After the announcement of results, however, party agents including those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Dennis Otiotio and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Talford Ongolo disagreed on the reported occurrence of violence in the local government.

It took the intervention of security officials to calm the situation.