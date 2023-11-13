Guber elections: Ganduje congratulates Uzodimma of Imo, Ododo of Kogi

Monday, November 13, 2023 12:28 pm


National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is savoring the victory of his party at Kogi and Imo states  during the last Saturday goveenorship elections.

Ganduje congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state over his re-election in the Saturday off-cycle governorship poll in the state.

Ganduje further  expressed happiness with the overwhelming support exhibited by the electorates in Kogi state in electing Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo in the state governorship poll.

The APC National Chairman, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,  Comrade Edwin Olofu, enthused that the electoral feats of both Uzodinma and Ododo reinforced the fact that Nigerians are well at home with the APC.

Ganduje also said the victory by the APC in both states underlines the fact that the citizenry is appreciative of the delivery of democracy dividends by Governor Hope Uzodimma pof Imo state and the outgoing Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

“What gladdens me about the victory of the APC in both Kogi and Imo state is that Nigerians are appreciative of good governance and they want continuity in peace and sustainable growth in their states,” he said.

“As a progressive party, we will always live up to our promises to deliver good governance. The people of Imo and Kogi state can rest assured that Uzodimma  would sustain his developmental strides in the state while Ododo would consolidate the enviable legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

While congratulating both Governor Uzodimma and Ododo over their landmark victory, he urged the members of the opposition political parties in both states to accept their defeat in good Faith.

He noted: “You are true democrats. The truth is that we are all winners at the end of the day. Without a viable opposition, there won’t be contestations and democracy. I urge you to join hands with Governor Hope Uzodimma and the incoming governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo in the task of moving your respective states forward.

“You all fought a good battle. As the saying goes, there will always going to be another chance to test your level of acceptability among the electorates.”

 

