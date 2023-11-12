Tunji Fatilewa, award winning producer, writer, laid to rest

The mortal remains of Mr. Tunji Fatilewa, the Abuja based writer, theatre practitioner and award-winning television producer were on Friday returned to mother earth in the Federal Capital Territory after a well attended funeral service at the New Covenant Church Main Centre, Kaura, Durumi.

The final rites in honour of the late former Chairman of the Abuja chapter of the National Association of the Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners,NANTAP, commenced on Thursday 9th November with a colourful but sober Service of Songs at the National Council for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Garki, one of the places where the deceased earned some of his professional accolades in his lifetime.

The programme featured Tributes from friends, professional colleagues and relatives from across the world, scriptural admonitions by officiating ministers and testimonies by some of Fatilewa’s mentees.

At exactly 1.04 pm on Friday, 10th November, the ornamented white casket bearing the body of the author of Torrents of Soweto, Bombshell and Precious Seeds dressed in agbada made of adire, just like his family members wore, was lowered into his final resting place at the Gudu cemetery.

It was a moment of truth as many friends and family members who all along witnessed the the activities with stoic calmness visibly struggled to to fight back tears as they bade their beloved TF farewell for the last time.

One take away though was that Tunji Fatilewa who transited at 68 on 5th September left this world in a glorious fashion leaving behind a rich cache of achievements and well deserved accolades.