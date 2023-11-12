Kogi guber: Why INEC suspended election in Ogori-Magongo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced the cancellation of election in 67 polling units in the Ogori-Magongo local government area of Kogi State.

This is contained in a press statement signed by a National Commissioner and member of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Muhammed Kudu Haruna, in Lokoja on Saturday.

The statement attributed the cancellation to the failure to hold the election in the area due to alleged infractions perpetrated in the course of the election.

Reports had it that there were wild protests from residents after pre-filled results sheets were uncovered in Ogori and Magongo communities.

A source reported that one person was arrested in connection with the incident.

The statement assured voters in the state that their votes are protected, and their wishes will be respected.

The statement reads:

PRESS RELEASE

SUSPENSION OF ELECTION IN SOME LOCATIONS IN KOGI STATE

The Commission has received reports from our officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.

Reports indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene Local Government Areas. The most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted.

The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour. Consequently, the election in the nine Wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended.

The incidences in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as the processes continue, we follow the audit trail of personnel and materials to ascertain those who may have been complicit in undermining the process.

We have a record of all officials deployed at various levels as supervisors, monitors, technical staff or polling unit officials, and all election materials issued to them. Appropriate sanctions will be applied where necessary.

The Commission assures voters in Kogi State that their votes are protected, and their wishes will be respected.