Full details of how Ododo won Kogi governorship election

Sunday, November 12, 2023 11:19 pm
Richard Elesho
Ododo Ahmed Usman, OAU, has been declared winner of the Saturday, 11 November governorship election in Kogi State. He was the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The announcement laid to rest fears that the election could go to a run-off.
The 41-year-old defeated 17 other candidates in the election that was highly influenced by ethnic sentiments and cash.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Ododo recorded the highest number of votes.
The state Returning Officer, Prof. Johnson Urame, while declaring the result, said Ododo polled 446,237 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Ajaka of the SDP, who polled 259,052. Melaiye of the PDP came a distant third with 46,362 votes.
“Ahmed Usman Ododo, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is here declared the winner of election and is returned elected”
Until his foray into the guber race, Ododo was Auditor General for Local Governments and supervised a controversial screening and staff verification exercise in the state. He defeated more than 10 aspirants to pick the APC ticket in April.
Ododo was born in Okene, on the 7th of February 1982. He is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied political science.
The governor elect was a member of the Nigerian Youth parliament, a special assistant to the governor and chairman of the Kogi state youth council.
Ododo is married, and the marriage is blessed with kids.
See details of the election results in all the LGAs.
1. Yabga west
Accredited voters: 17,152
Total number of registered voters 51234
AA 31
ADC 4556
APC 7969
LP 3
PDP 3010
SDP 1002
Total valid votes 16738
Rejected votes 363
Total vote cast 17101
2. Okehi
Accredited voters: 57243
Total number of registered voters 99456
ADC 689
APC 53062
LP 69
PDP 2722
SDP 153
Total valid votes 57002
Rejected votes 174
Total vote cast 57176
3. Kabba Bunu
Accredited voters: 24242
Total number of registered voters 87162
AA 196
ADC 1537
APC 12376
LP 7
PDP 8566
SDP 942
Total valid votes 23823
Rejected votes 419
Total vote cast 24242
4. Yabga East
Accredited voters: 18001
Total number of registered voters 53436
AA 40
ADC 7453
APC 7096
LP 1
PDP 2615
SDP 312
Total valid votes 17649
Rejected votes 344
Total vote cast 17993
5. Ijumu
Accredited voters: 20405
Total number of registered voters 66482
AA 93
ADC 1898
APC 10524
PDP 6909
SDP 356
Total valid votes 19991
Rejected votes 384
Total vote cast 20375
6. Mopa Muro
Accredited voters: 9193
Total number of registered voters 26827
AA 5
ADC 2027
APC 5077
PDP 1562
SDP 253
Total valid votes 9049
Rejected votes 136
Total vote cast 9185
7. Ofu
Accredited voters: 36087
Total number of registered voters 101,964
ADC 297
APC 5245
PDP 293
SDP 28768
Total valid votes 35,180
Rejected votes 587
Total vote cast 35,767
8. Adavi
Accredited voters: 103251
Total number of registered voters 114663
ADC 268
APC 101,156
PDP 1005
SDP 268
Total valid votes 103,105
Rejected votes 67
Total vote cast 103,072
9. Bassa
Accredited voters: 22,276
Total number of registered voters :69,376
AA 10
ADC 448
APC 9515
PDP 3605
SDP 7543
Total valid votes 21,554
Rejected votes 718
Total vote cast 22,272
10. Kogi koton karfe
Accredited voters: 271,84
Total number of registered voters :63,342
AA 31
ADC 133
APC 14,769
PDP 2974
SDP 8441
Total valid votes 26,541
Rejected votes 308
Total vote cast 26,849
11. Olamboro
Accredited voters: 30,287
Total number of registered voters : 105,864
ADC 126
APC 5572
PDP 1376
SDP 22,173
Total valid votes 29,731
Rejected votes 495
Total vote cast 30,226
12. Omala
Accredited voters: 22,538
Total number of registered voters : 74,537
ADC 218
APC 2902
PDP 832
SDP 18,160
Total valid votes 22,317
Rejected votes 196
Total vote cast 22,513
13. Ankpa
Accredited voters: 57,650
Total number of registered voters : 180,095
ADC 186
APC 8707
PDP 3654
SDP 43258
Total valid votes 56,395
Rejected votes 873
Total vote cast 57,268
14. Okene
Accredited voters: 141,898
Total number of registered voters:151,243
ADC 261
APC 138,416
PDP 1463
SDP 271
Total valid votes 141,404
Rejected votes 134
Total vote cast 141,538
15. Dekina
Accredited voters: 60,588
Total number of registered voters : 187,881
ADC 421
APC 9174
PDP 499
SDP 47,480
Total valid votes 59151
Rejected votes 1168
Total vote cast 60319
16. Ajaokuta
Accredited voters: 33,806
Total number of registered voters : 96,504
ADC 247
APC 23,211
PDP 483
SDP 8869
Total valid votes 33,173
Rejected votes 580
Total vote cast 33,753
17. Idah
Accredited voters: 23,044
Total number of registered voters : 64,339
ADC 97
APC 2033
PDP 271
SDP 20,059
Total valid votes 22742
Rejected votes 280
Total vote cast 23,022
18. Ogori magongo
Accredited voters: 665
Total number of registered voters 17688
ADC 11
APC 362
LP 1
PDP 86
SDP 195
Total valid 658
Rejected votes 7
Total vote cast 665
19. Igalamela
Accredited voters: 27,365
Total number of registered voters : 77,577
ADC 61
APC 2975
PDP 140
SDP 23,185
Total valid votes 26,665
Rejected votes 696
Total vote cast 27,361
20. Lokoja
Accredited voters: 36,526
Total number of registered voters : 157,248
AA 128
ADC 758
APC 19,105
PDP 4028
SDP 10,380
Total valid votes 34,932
Rejected votes 1208
Total vote cast 36, 140
21. Ibaji
Accredited voters: 25,099
Total number of registered voters : 90,556
ADC 133
APC 6991
PDP 269
SDP 16,984
Total valid votes 24,589
Rejected votes 464
Total vote cast: 25053
ADC 21, 819
APC 446,237
PDP 46, 362
SDP 259, 052
What do you think?