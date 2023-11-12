Full details of how Ododo won Kogi governorship election

Richard Elesho

Ododo Ahmed Usman, OAU, has been declared winner of the Saturday, 11 November governorship election in Kogi State. He was the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The announcement laid to rest fears that the election could go to a run-off.

The 41-year-old defeated 17 other candidates in the election that was highly influenced by ethnic sentiments and cash.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Ododo recorded the highest number of votes.

The state Returning Officer, Prof. Johnson Urame, while declaring the result, said Ododo polled 446,237 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Ajaka of the SDP, who polled 259,052. Melaiye of the PDP came a distant third with 46,362 votes.

“Ahmed Usman Ododo, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is here declared the winner of election and is returned elected”

Until his foray into the guber race, Ododo was Auditor General for Local Governments and supervised a controversial screening and staff verification exercise in the state. He defeated more than 10 aspirants to pick the APC ticket in April.

Ododo was born in Okene, on the 7th of February 1982. He is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied political science.

The governor elect was a member of the Nigerian Youth parliament, a special assistant to the governor and chairman of the Kogi state youth council.

Ododo is married, and the marriage is blessed with kids.

See details of the election results in all the LGAs.

1. Yabga west

Accredited voters: 17,152

Total number of registered voters 51234

AA 31

ADC 4556

APC 7969

LP 3

PDP 3010

SDP 1002

Total valid votes 16738

Rejected votes 363

Total vote cast 17101

2. Okehi

Accredited voters: 57243

Total number of registered voters 99456

ADC 689

APC 53062

LP 69

PDP 2722

SDP 153

Total valid votes 57002

Rejected votes 174

Total vote cast 57176

3. Kabba Bunu

Accredited voters: 24242

Total number of registered voters 87162

AA 196

ADC 1537

APC 12376

LP 7

PDP 8566

SDP 942

Total valid votes 23823

Rejected votes 419

Total vote cast 24242

4. Yabga East

Accredited voters: 18001

Total number of registered voters 53436

AA 40

ADC 7453

APC 7096

LP 1

PDP 2615

SDP 312

Total valid votes 17649

Rejected votes 344

Total vote cast 17993

5. Ijumu

Accredited voters: 20405

Total number of registered voters 66482

AA 93

ADC 1898

APC 10524

PDP 6909

SDP 356

Total valid votes 19991

Rejected votes 384

Total vote cast 20375

6. Mopa Muro

Accredited voters: 9193

Total number of registered voters 26827

AA 5

ADC 2027

APC 5077

PDP 1562

SDP 253

Total valid votes 9049

Rejected votes 136

Total vote cast 9185

7. Ofu

Accredited voters: 36087

Total number of registered voters 101,964

ADC 297

APC 5245

PDP 293

SDP 28768

Total valid votes 35,180

Rejected votes 587

Total vote cast 35,767

8. Adavi

Accredited voters: 103251

Total number of registered voters 114663

ADC 268

APC 101,156

PDP 1005

SDP 268

Total valid votes 103,105

Rejected votes 67

Total vote cast 103,072

9. Bassa

Accredited voters: 22,276

Total number of registered voters :69,376

AA 10

ADC 448

APC 9515

PDP 3605

SDP 7543

Total valid votes 21,554

Rejected votes 718

Total vote cast 22,272

10. Kogi koton karfe

Accredited voters: 271,84

Total number of registered voters :63,342

AA 31

ADC 133

APC 14,769

PDP 2974

SDP 8441

Total valid votes 26,541

Rejected votes 308

Total vote cast 26,849

11. Olamboro

Accredited voters: 30,287

Total number of registered voters : 105,864

ADC 126

APC 5572

PDP 1376

SDP 22,173

Total valid votes 29,731

Rejected votes 495

Total vote cast 30,226

12. Omala

Accredited voters: 22,538

Total number of registered voters : 74,537

ADC 218

APC 2902

PDP 832

SDP 18,160

Total valid votes 22,317

Rejected votes 196

Total vote cast 22,513

13. Ankpa

Accredited voters: 57,650

Total number of registered voters : 180,095

ADC 186

APC 8707

PDP 3654

SDP 43258

Total valid votes 56,395

Rejected votes 873

Total vote cast 57,268

14. Okene

Accredited voters: 141,898

Total number of registered voters:151,243

ADC 261

APC 138,416

PDP 1463

SDP 271

Total valid votes 141,404

Rejected votes 134

Total vote cast 141,538

15. Dekina

Accredited voters: 60,588

Total number of registered voters : 187,881

ADC 421

APC 9174

PDP 499

SDP 47,480

Total valid votes 59151

Rejected votes 1168

Total vote cast 60319

16. Ajaokuta

Accredited voters: 33,806

Total number of registered voters : 96,504

ADC 247

APC 23,211

PDP 483

SDP 8869

Total valid votes 33,173

Rejected votes 580

Total vote cast 33,753

17. Idah

Accredited voters: 23,044

Total number of registered voters : 64,339

ADC 97

APC 2033

PDP 271

SDP 20,059

Total valid votes 22742

Rejected votes 280

Total vote cast 23,022

18. Ogori magongo

Accredited voters: 665

Total number of registered voters 17688

ADC 11

APC 362

LP 1

PDP 86

SDP 195

Total valid 658

Rejected votes 7

Total vote cast 665

19. Igalamela

Accredited voters: 27,365

Total number of registered voters : 77,577

ADC 61

APC 2975

PDP 140

SDP 23,185

Total valid votes 26,665

Rejected votes 696

Total vote cast 27,361

20. Lokoja

Accredited voters: 36,526

Total number of registered voters : 157,248

AA 128

ADC 758

APC 19,105

PDP 4028

SDP 10,380

Total valid votes 34,932

Rejected votes 1208

Total vote cast 36, 140

21. Ibaji

Accredited voters: 25,099

Total number of registered voters : 90,556

ADC 133

APC 6991

PDP 269

SDP 16,984

Total valid votes 24,589

Rejected votes 464

Total vote cast: 25053

ADC 21, 819

APC 446,237

PDP 46, 362

SDP 259, 052