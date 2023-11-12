APC to INEC: Uphold the Law, Collate Nembe, Southern Ijaw Votes in Nembe and Southern Ijaw, Not in Yenagoa

*APC Also Condemns Attempts to Move Collation of Brass LGA to Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly condemned what it said had emerged as a stark and disturbing pattern of moving collation of votes in the Party’s Local Government strongholds to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to a statement signed by Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, “We now have confirmed reports that collation of votes in Nembe and Southern IJAW Local Government Areas have been moved to Yenagoa.

“In direct contrast, votes in Peoples Democratic Party’s strongholds are being diligently collated on location in the Local Government Areas.”

He went further: “What exactly is the reason for this selective evacuation of votes from APC strongholds for collation in Yenagoa? This is unacceptable and highly suspect. While we hesitate to accuse INEC of colluding with the PDP to subvert the legitimate votes of the people in APC strongholds in favour of the PDP, we strongly object to this disturbing development that will cast a long shadow over the credibility of the Bayelsa guber polls.

INEC is under duty to act in accordance with the law that stipulates that votes shall be collated in the respective local government areas before state collation at the state capital.

We urge INEC to reverse itself on this unlawful move and collate all results in the respective Local Government Areas as stipulated by law.”

APC also drewpublic attention of the public to what it called the brazen efforts by Governor Duoye Diri and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unlawfully and unduly pressure the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move collation of results of Brass Local Government Area to Yenagoa, the State capital.

It said: “Brass, remarkably, is a major stronghold of our great party where the people have voted massively for our candidate, Timipre Sylva. The move is a calculated attempt to manipulate the result of the votes in favour of the PDP.

INEC must stand its ground and collate the votes of Brass LGA in Brass as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation.

We also vehemently condemn Governor Diri’s fervent incitement of violent protests at the Peace Park in Yenagoa. This is utterly irresponsible and a violation of his oath of office as Governor. The people of Bayelsa deserve to vote and have results of the election declared in peace and safety. Governor Diri must stand down on his attempt to set Bayelsa state ablaze and uphold the important duty of his office as the Chief Security Officer of Bayelsa State.”