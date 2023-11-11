Imo guber: Apprehension, as electorate express concern over security

*Late arrival of materials, voters apathy delay polls in parts of Imo north

By Jethro Ibileke

As the clock ticks to zero hour for the Imo state gubernatorial election, there is palpable apprehension in the state, as electorate are approaching the election with utmost caution.

Findings in Owerri, the state capital, show that electoral materials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arrived early at the various voting centers, but the electorate seem not forthcoming.

Some residents who spoke with our Correspondent blamed the development on the poor state of insecurity in Imo.

This perhaps explains why some of the polling units visited between 8 and 9 am remain virtually empty.

As at 8.23 am, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had arrived at Unit 012, Owerri municipal, GRA, preparing to commence voting activities.

But, like some other voting centers, there was not so much as one prospective voter on ground to exercise their civic responsibility.

Speaking to out Correspondent at New Owerri area of the city, a resident who identified himself simply as Kingsley, noted that the people are being cautious in their approach to the election.

“One cannot blame the people for not coming out for the election as expected. The security situation in the state calls for caution,” he said.

Kingsley who condemned the militaraization of electoral process in the country, however expressed optimisim that as the day unfolds, “people will definitely come out to cast their votes.”

Also speaking, a woman who gave her name as Chidiebere, expressed her willingness and determination to cast her ballot at Owerri municipal 2.

Although she has concern over security situation, she was happy that security operatives are on ground to take charge of any situation.

Also, voting commenced late in parts of Orji and Ikeduru, in Owerri North, in the ongoing governorship election in Imo stats.

This could be blamed squarely on the arrival of materials and voters and apathy on the part of the voters.

At Unit 17, along Orji Road, at about 8.35, polling officers were yet to arrive as few electorate who turned up to vote waited to cast their vote.

The stage was finally set for the election at about 9.30, by the polling officer who came in to commence their work.

But, as at the time of filling this report, there was no sign of security presence, as no police officer was at the polling unit

At Unit 10 at Amaoguru in Ikeduru, the polling officer showed party agents the materials that would be used for the election. There were few voters in the polling unit with some saying that had no reason to vote as they had no trust in the system.

A resident of Orji, who spoke to journalists, but did not wish to be named, said although he was going to vote, but he did believe the polls would be credible.

He noted that he and his wife had worked in adhoc capacity for INEC in past elections, but is sad that the country was still in the this situation 24 years after the advent of the fourth republic.

According to him, the last presidential election that brought in Bola Tinubu showed that the country is not yet on the path of progress, adding that he was sure the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has perfected strategy to get re-elected despite his dwindling popularity.