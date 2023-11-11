Bayelsa poll:  INEC Supervising Presiding Officer abducted from Amassoma jetty, result sheets missing

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) assigned to registration area 06 in Ossioma, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has been abducted.

The INEC official, was said to be abducted by unknown gunmen at Amassoma Community in Southern Ijaw LGA while waiting to board a boat at a jetty in the area.

Also, a boat carrying election personnel to registration area 17 in Koluama Community, Southern Ijaw LGA capsized and election materials. including result sheets, got lost.

INEC in an official statement signed by the Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed the two incidents, but said no life was lost.

In press statement sighted by our Correspondent,INEC also said that 12 of its personnel and boat operator were rescued.

He said: “We wish to confirm that a boat carrying personnel to registration area 17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw LGA capsized, fortunately, no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration area is 5368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5311. INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.

“INEC also reports that its SPO assigned to registration area 06 (Ossioma), in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board a boat at Amassoma jetty. The security agencies have been notified,” he said.