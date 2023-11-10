`Imo Election: Ejiogu rounds off campaign, promises to serve the people if elected

Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 11th Governorship election in Imo State, Sir Tony Ejiogu, ended his campaign on Thursday November 9 2023, with a pledge to serve the people of the State with integrity and commitment. Ejiogu, an accomplished Financial and Business Development Expert said it’s “time to rebuild Imo” and restore its lost glory rampaged by insecurity, poor public infrastructure, unemployment, camotose health sector and the neglect of workers and pensioners’ welfare. He made these promises while addressing a crowd of supporters at Owerri North, assuring them of the beginning of a new dawn in Imo politics. In his closing remarks, he said; “I want to sincerely thank our party faithful and Imolites for their labour of love and support since we started this journey. I’ll never take your efforts for granted, I have resolved that in line with our party manifesto, we’ll ensure that our state is rescued and repositioned for greatness.” While urging his party supporters and Imolites to troop out enmasse to vote for APGA come Saturday, November 11th, Sir Tony Ejiogu urged them to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, and ensure that their votes count. “I speak to your consciences. Let’s all come together and make this project a reality. Vote and protect your vote, stand there, and make sure your vote is counted. t Their will be no voter intimidation,” he said. He added, “I have presented myself and taken the bold step, and we are well-positioned to move Imo to the promised land. Yes, there’s hunger in the land, but change your mindset and don’t accept money to vote for people who will still keep you in bondage. Let’s make things right. ” Those present at the event include the state chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the deputy governorship candidate, Director-General of the Tony Ejiogu Campaign, ward chairmen, women, youth leaders, elder statesmen and host of other stakeholders. From August 31 when he unveiled his plan to rebuild Imo, Ejiogu has traversed the nooks and crannies of Imo State, covering over 21 local government areas, including places like Obube Ancient Kingdom, where no politician has ever visited despite the community’s historic significance.