HEOSL Reiterates Commitment to Nigerian Content Development

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), operator of the OML 30 Joint Venture between NNPC Exploration and Production Limited and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited Joint Venture (NEPL/SNRL JV) has reiterated its commitment to the development of Nigerian Content.

Chief Executive officer, Ado Oseragbaje, gave this assurance during a courtesy visit to Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDMB) in Abuja. The CEO thanked the Board for supporting HEOSL in the company’s efforts at advancing the Nigerian Content development in its operations: “HEOSL remains steadfast in its dedication to compliance with the Nigerian Content Laws.” “We are committed to local capacity building in the nation’s oil and gas industry. We have a process of empowering Nigerian service providers and suppliers through human and business capacity development, local patronage and work scope reservation,” he explained.

In his response, Engr. Wabote, appreciated HEOSL for its devotion to R&D, noting that “R&D is crucial to attaining industrial development in Nigeria.”

Also present at the meeting were Adesola Adebawo, GM Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, HEOSL; Babajide Ololajulo, Government Relations Advisor, HEOSL; Akintunde Adelana, Director M&E, NCDMB; Umar Babangida, Director Legal, NCDMB and Abdulmalik Halilu, Director Planning, Research and Statistics, NCDMB.