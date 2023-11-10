HEOSL Reiterates Commitment to Nigerian Content Development

HEOSL Reiterates Commitment to Nigerian Content Development

Friday, November 10, 2023 8:30 am


L-R, Babajide Ololajulo, Govt Relations Advisor, HEOSL; Adesola Adebawo, GM, Govt, JV, and External Relations, HEOSL; Ado Oseragbaje, CEO, HEOSL; Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB; Akintunde Adelana, Director M&E, NCDMB; Umar Babangida, Director Legal, NCDMB, and Abdulmalik Halilu, Director Planning, Research and Statistics, NCDMB

L-R, Babajide Ololajulo, Govt Relations Advisor, HEOSL; Adesola Adebawo, GM, Govt, JV, and External Relations, HEOSL; Ado Oseragbaje, CEO, HEOSL; Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB; Akintunde Adelana, Director M&E, NCDMB; Umar Babangida, Director Legal, NCDMB, and Abdulmalik Halilu, Director Planning, Research and Statistics, NCDMB

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), operator of the OML 30 Joint Venture between NNPC Exploration and Production Limited and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited Joint Venture (NEPL/SNRL JV) has reiterated its commitment to the development of Nigerian Content.

Chief Executive officer, Ado Oseragbaje, gave this assurance during a courtesy visit to Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDMB) in Abuja. The CEO thanked the Board for supporting HEOSL in the company’s efforts at advancing the Nigerian Content development in its operations: “HEOSL remains steadfast in its dedication to compliance with the Nigerian Content Laws.” “We are committed to local capacity building in the nation’s oil and gas industry. We have a process of empowering Nigerian service providers and suppliers through human and business capacity development, local patronage and work scope reservation,” he explained.

L-R: CEO, Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd, Ado Oseragbaje and Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote at the courtesy visit by the CEO, HEOSL to the Abuja Liaison Office, NCDMB.

L-R: CEO, Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd, Ado Oseragbaje and Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote at the courtesy visit by the CEO, HEOSL to the Abuja Liaison Office, NCDMB.

In his response, Engr. Wabote, appreciated HEOSL for its devotion to R&D, noting that “R&D is crucial to attaining industrial development in Nigeria.”

Also present at the meeting were Adesola Adebawo, GM Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, HEOSL; Babajide Ololajulo, Government Relations Advisor, HEOSL; Akintunde Adelana, Director M&E, NCDMB; Umar Babangida, Director Legal, NCDMB and Abdulmalik Halilu, Director Planning, Research and Statistics, NCDMB.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    Why I want to govern Kogi- Adejoh, LP candidate
    Frank Kokori 3 hours ago

    I’m Dying, Former NUPENG President, Frank Kokori ‘Abandoned’ in Hospital, Cries Out
    14 hours ago

    First Lady,Oluremi Tinubu Charges Nigeria Army to Encourage More Women to Join the Force
    Speaking at the launch of the Digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System, and the National Geospatial Data Repository at the State House, on Wednesday 14 hours ago

    President Tinubu: Accurate Population Data Essential for Solutions to Nation’s Challenges
    President Bio and Lungi Bridge 14 hours ago

    The Lungi Bridge Will Transform Sierra Leone Economy
    The school by OSSAP SDGs in use by pupils in Lagos 17 hours ago

    N141m contract duly executed by certified contractor, says OSSAP-SDGs
    L-R: Chairperson, Hospitality, Logistics, Protocol and Security sub-committee, Isoken Omo; Director, Board of Trustees, Alaghodaro Economic Summit Ltd/Gte, Oluwole Iyamu SAN; Chairman Board of Trustees, Alaghodaro Economic Summit Ltd/Gte, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and Chairperson, Local Organising Committee and Executive Secretary, Alaghodaro Economic Summit Limited/Gte, Eire Ifueko Alufohai, 18 hours ago

    Lack of continuity in governance, bane of development of most states
    18 hours ago

    Kick-starting the Tinubu administration’s food security agenda