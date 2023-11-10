African Leaders in Saudi for Crucial Investment Summit

African Leaders , Saudi Investment Summit,

Abubakar Hashim, with Agency Reports

African Presidents, including Bola Tinubu, Maada Bio, others, have arrived today in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia for the crucial Saudi-Africa Investment Summit, commencing today, 10 to 11.

Both Tinubu and Bio are visiting Saudi for the first time as presidents.

For Tinubu, it is mainly in the oil and gas, management of NNPCL as Saudi Aramco for maximum profitability. Other areas include sustainable economic growth through technology and infrastructure, ICT, counter terrorism and promotion of energy sustainability and climate change.

For Bio, he will engage the Saudi authorities and institutional investors today in bilateral and multilateral meetings, relating to his 2023 to 2028 Big 5 Agenda, including Feed Salone, Human Capital Development, Youth Empowerment Scheme, Revamping the Public Service Architecture and the construction of the proposed Lungi Bridge, to turn around the economy, through the establishment of a new financial city at Lungi.

Both presidents, have fully supported Saudi to host 2030 World Expo in Riyadh and 2034 FIFA Senior Mens World Cup.