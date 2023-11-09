Lack of continuity in governance, bane of development of most states

By Jethro Ibileke

The Chairman of the board of Alaghodaro Summit, Asuen Ighodalo, has also said that lack of continuity in governance has led to the underdevelopment of most states in the country.

Ighodalo stated this on Wednesday in Benin, while briefing the press on activities marking the 7th edition of the Summit.

He noted that different government come with different programmes without considering what can be improved upon.

According to him, “the problem became more pronounced since the advent of the fourth republic in 1999 as politicians did away with policies of their predecessors.”

While stating that he was not clamouring for the wholesale adoption of a predecessors’ programme by his successor, he said that good policies should be continued and improved upon while the not-too-impressive ones can be discarded.

He said: “I think this problem became more pronounced since 1999 when you see a new government doing away with all the old one did without looking at the merits of some of the programmes done by the former government.

“We also see that happening where candidate of same party succeeds one another and this is not good enough. It is not possible for a government to have a programme that he next one cannot develop on and make life better for the people.

“A government cannot be 100 per cent good in programme creation and implementation, but I am sure there are some that can be improved upon by the next government,” he added.

While reeling out the programme for this year’s Alaghodaro Summit, Ighodalo said it has become an avenue for the board to recommend programmes that would be of benefit to the state, noting that the decision to adopt their recommendations resides in the Governor.

He also called on the next Chief Executive of the state to continue with the programme has it has become a veritable tool for moving the state forward.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Board of Trustees, Alaghodaro Economic Summit Ltd/Gte, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has said that the yearly Alaghodaro Summit, has in the last seven years provided a platform for public and private sector participants in Edo State to chart the course for the State’s growth trajectory.

The Summit is organised annually by the Edo State Government, in partnership with the private sector, to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki in office. It also showcases the progress being recorded in transforming the State into an investment haven.

In its seventh edition, the Summit is taking place in Benin City, the Edo State capital, between November 8 and 12, 2023, with the theme, “The Edo Story: Creating Shared Opportunities into the Future.”

Briefing journalists in Benin City, Ighodalo said insights from the summits in seven years have helped in shaping the government’s reforms and programmes, which have bettered the lives of the majority of Edo people and placed the State on the path to sustainable and accelerate growth and development.

He said, “The Alaghodaro Summit came after 10 months of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in 2017. He created the platform where top government functionaries, officials, heads of MDAs, and Permanent Secretaries, among others can interact with the private sector, business people, NGOs, and civil society groups. It is primarily to ensure we exchange ideas on the way forward for Edo people.

“Obaseki is very focused on the developmental strides that must be made to move Edo State from where it was to a more desirable height. He set up a board and incorporated it as a company limited by guarantee and separate it from the government itself so as to enable us to drive the process annually.

“We get recommendations from every Alaghodaro, and provide same to government and the government looks at it and sees parts which key into the government’s policies and plans. These have helped to enhance the development of Edo State and move our people out of poverty through strong infrastructure and others.