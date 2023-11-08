Okigwe North/South, Ideato federal Constituencies say ‘Yes’ to Uzodimma’s reelection

Ahead of Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Imo State, three Federal Constituencies in the State – Okigwe North, Okigwe South, Ideato North/South – on Tuesday held their mega campaign rallies where they said Big Yes to the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The leaders and the All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful in the Federal Constituencies in question and even those from opposition political Parties, took the decision to return Governor Uzodimma to office for another four years based on what they termed his superlative achievements in their domains.

The Okigwe North Federal Constituency rally held at Okwe in Onuimo local government area, that of Okigwe South at Isinweke in Ihitte Uboma local government area while the Ideato North and South rally took place at Uruala, the Council headquarters of Ideato North.

Leaders after leaders from all the three Federal Constituencies praised Governor Uzodimma for living up to their expectations and that of their constituents, noting that re-electing the Governor will help to deepen the infrastructural renewal in the Constituencies and bring stability to the polity through the Charter of Equity agenda.

At Ihitte Uboma ( Okigwe South) and Okwe Onuimo ( Okigwe North) rallies for example, leaders such as the Senator Patrick Ndubueze, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, Rt. Hon Chike Okafor, Rt. Hon Miriam Onuoha, Rt Hon. Kennedy One, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka, Secretary to the Imo State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Chief Majority Emenike, Chief Regis Uwakwe, Chief Longers Anyanwu, Chief (Mrs.) Rubby Emele, and a host of other top leaders from the zone assured the Governor that votes from the federal Constituencies are intact for him.

They reminded the Governor about the high profile appointments they have benefited from his administration as well as durable infrastructural development, noting that the people cannot afford not to vote for his re-election.

A happy Governor Uzodimma in his address thanked the electorate for the massive turnout and support since he assumed office and urged them to remain committed partners as they will not regret it.

The Governor advised the electorate to, not only turn out en mass to vote for the APC, but to come out early to vote and remain in their booths to protect their votes until the results are announced.

At Uruala in Ideato North where the federal Constituency rally took place, the excitement on the faces of the proud in-laws of Governor Uzodimma was obvious.

The leaders – Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, Chief Humphrey Ikeaka, Dr. Chika Abazu, Eze Duru Iheoma, Hon. Chukwudi Nganwuchu, Hon. Bede Ikeaka, Hon. Chidiebere Agha Egbo, Hon. Josephat Agina, Hon. Bon Ohiru ( Ebony), Hon. Chinedu Mbakwe-Obi, among others reminded the Governor that as in-laws, his re-election is tantamount to their reelection.

They pledged, for themselves and on behalf of the people of Ideato North and South, to cast their ballot for their in-law whom they said, has done so much for them and also, as a mark of respect and honour to their daughter, the First Lady of Imo State, Her Excellency, Chief Barr Chioma Uzodimma.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma thanked his in-laws for their patience, perseverance and commitment to the course of his re-election and promised not to take their efforts for granted when reelected.

Governor Uzodimma assured them of his willingness to reconstruct the Orlu-Mgbe-Akokwa-Uga road that has become a death trap during his second term.

He also told them that the design for the road is ready and urged them to join hands with him to deliver the dividends of democracy to the area in particular and Imo State in general.