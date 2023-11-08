Kogi guber: INEC, Police assure of credible poll

Richard Elesho

Ahead of Saturday’s 11 November governorship election in Kogi state, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured of adequate security before, during and after the poll. He urged voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Egbetokun, who was represented by the Kogi state Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, gave the assurance while speaking at the Governorship Election Stakeholders’ Meeting held in Lokoja, the state capital on Tuesday.

The IG said that voters have no cause to fear about coming out in their large numbers to cast their votes for candidate of their choice as police has put necessary machineries to provide security of lives and property before, during and after the exercise.

Egbetokun pleaded with the governorship candidates, political parties, and their supporters to play the game by the rules as anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are not here to work in favour of any political party or candidate. Politicians should allow police to perform their constitutional duties

“I feel bad to note that some political actors and gladiators don’t want to play the game by the rules, and we will not hesitate to deal with those who have no respect for the rule of law

“Politicians should remember that life goes on after election hence the need for them to behave as responsible citizens and avoid hate speech that could ignite violence and intimidation

“We are going to give INEC all the necessary support to conduct free, fair, and credible election.’ The police boss assured.

He also charged traditional rulers in the state to talk to their subjects to embrace peace in the interest of the state and the nation at large.

On his part, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu who was represented by the federal commissioner in charge of Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti, Professor Sani Mohammed Adam said that the commission is ready for the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election, confirming that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials are already on ground for the election.

People at the meeting include traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and the media. Although many politicians were also at the meeting, it was worrisome that a good number of the candidates abstained.