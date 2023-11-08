Gov. Sule Commended For Executing Life-Transforming Projects

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Sule Abdullahi has been praised for the quality of projects he has embarked on since assuming office in 2019. The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Alhaji Sani Yabagi gave the commendation in Karu Local Government Area on Tuesday. That was while inspecting projects executed by the Sule-administration across the State. He was received by the Council Chairmen of Karu and Keffi, James Thomas and Mohammed Baba-Shehu at their respective domains.

The IPAC leader said the projects completed and ongoing have a direct bearing on the livelihood of the people of Nasarawa State. Yabagi who was the Presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, and its current National Chairman said his organisation is traveling across the country to inspect projects done by the State governors. This effort, he noted is to ensure accountability in the application of resources accruing to the sub-nationals.

He noted that the IPAC has already undertaken similar visits to Kano, Imo and now in Nasarawa States to see for themselves and assess what has been done. This, he said, is to ensure that elected officials deliver on the pledges made during the election campaigns. In Nasarawa, he said the team will be unable to inspect all the project executed by the current administration.

However, the team, he reported, visited the Sani Abacha Bus Terminus, Luvu Road both in Mararaba, permanent site of the College of Health, Science and Technology, Keffi, the dual-carriage way from Total filling station to Federal Medical Centre roundabout, Keffi. The team also inspected the Keffi Neighbourhood market, Keffi Square and museum, Antou bridge and Arusu road in Kokona Local Government Area.

While in Akwanga, the IPAC team toured the Moroa road, the newly established faculty of Engineering, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, at Gudi, a remodelled VIP lodge and events centre, Neighbourhood market and a neighbourhood market in Nasarawa-Eggon local Government Area, respectively.

In Lafia, the State capital, the group inspected the dual-carriage Shendam road, Bus terminal at Bukan Sidi, dual-carriage way at Shinge road, a banquet hall at the Government House, Presidential Lodge and the ongoing secretariat complex

Yabagi noted that the Bus terminal in the Mararaba-Karu axis, a gateway to the Federal capital territory, has helped to decongest the perennial traffic gridlocks that have bedevilled the area for a long time. The projects inspected, the IPAC leader added, encompassed education, employment generation, security, poverty alleviation and boosting the State’s economy.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress thus far made by the Sule-administration, Yabagi said they are fulfilling their mandate of deepening democracy and the provision of services to the electorate. He added that the governor has done well, hence “we are also aware that he has employed workers, implemented promotions of civil servants and [he is] paying civil servants promptly.”

IPAC is an association of all registered political Parties in Nigeria. It regularly interfaces with the electoral umpire as well as the government on issues that affect the nation.

