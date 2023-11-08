Daniel Eghoghon Conderms Nigeria Lawmakers over N150 million SUVs

*Says it is wasteful

A governorship aspirant under the umbrella of Labour Party in Edo state, Chief Daniel Eghohghon Akhuemonkhan Matthews has described the #150million SUVs for lawmakers as waste and mismanagement of resources by All Progressive Congress (APC).

Chief Eghonghon spoke in an interview with journalists at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

There has been public outrage over the plan by the National Assembly to buy vehicles for its members despite the bad state of the nation’s economy.

Meanwhile, the Senate through the Chairman Senate committee on Services, Senator Sunday Karimi in Abuja had justified the planned purchase of luxury vehicles for lawmakers amidst harsh economic conditions facing Nigerians.

He said the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly decided to buy the luxury cars for lawmakers because they wanted vehicles that would not only be durable on Nigerian roads but could be maintained for the period of four years.

But the Labour Party Governorship aspirant warned that the development may have a ripple effect on the country’s economy.

Eghonghon said the insensitivity of the ruling APC is worse than that of the Nigerian Police Force and civil service.

He argued that the federal government should have used the money to service the crippled economy or pay part of its debt.

While lamenting that the ruling party is not running an inclusive government, Eghonghon quizzed “Why is APC this wasteful?

His words “They are the most corrupt. They are more corrupt than the civil servants, they are more corrupt than the police.

When asked to advise the current administration on how to run an inclusive government, he stressed that no amount of advice will do for the current administration.

Eghoghon also advised the state government of Ogun state to create job for hungry youths and stop creating business for itself.

Noting that government don’t creat business for itself but creat jobs opportunity for its people.

Daniel hinted that the launching of Compressor Natural Gas (CNG) is a good idea but not for the interest of the people because it’s will be mismanaged by the power that be.

He advised that if the government could privatize the CNG it’s going to be good and will last longer and will be enjoyed by all.

The Labour Party Chieftain said “With the money allocated for such purchases, the APC government is not an inclusive government so there’s no amount of sound advice that common sense people will give them that they will take. So let’s forget about advising them.”