Strong ethical principles lead to robust corporate performance- Umaru Kwairanga

Nigerians businessmen and women have been called upon to embrace ethical solid standards in their business dealings as this will lead to the eventual growth of their business. This was the submission of the Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga.

He was speaking as the guest speaker of the 40th Anniversary Luncheon and the Installation of the 41st President of Rotary Club of Ogba, under the topic ‘’A Commitment to Strong Ethics and Robust Corporate Performance”

‘’Ethical conduct nurtures trust, which is the lifeblood of business relationships. When a company consistently exhibits ethical behaviour, it establishes a reputation for trustworthiness. This trust in turn leads to loyal customers, contented employees, and enduring partnerships. It is no

coincidence that the world’s most esteemed and successful companies are often recognized for their ethical business practices’’ he added

Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, who is the current Chairman of Ashaka Cement PLC and the Sarkin Fulanin Gombe also warns about the consequences of unethical behaviours which may lead to multiple for the business.

‘’Unethical behavior can lead to legal and regulatory complications, harm to reputation, and financial liabilities. By adhering to robust ethical standards companies can mitigate these risks ensuring their continued growth and stability’’

He then advises corporate Nigeria to take business ethics seriously so that the Nation can benefit from the advantages that it brings.

‘’Let us all be champions of ethical leadership, fostering a corporate culture that prioritizes values and principles, in doing so, we can build companies that not only excel financially but also leave a lasting positive impact on our world’’

Also speaking at the event, the district governor of Rotary International District 9110 Rotarian Rita Ifeyinwa Ejezie, congratulated the Rotary Club of Ogba for successfully staying the course of 40 beautiful years. She urges all the members to work audaciously towards achieving the project goal that has been set for this year

The new incoming President of the Rotary Club of Ogba, Rotarian Babajide Awesu in his speech thanked all the members for their cooperation trust, and confidence in him while promising to work hard to make sure that the club meets its desired target.

Other activities of the event which took place at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers Ikeja include the induction of board members as well as fundraising for the Rotary Year Service Projects amongst others.