Lagos’ll Continue to Partner CIPM for Professionalism in Civil Service- Sanwo-Olu

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 4:18 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhance professionalism among civil servants and public servants in the State.

He said the Lagos State Government will continue to be in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) to ensure professionalism in the human resources cadre of the civil servants in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria led by its President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said: “I am not unaware that Lagos State Public Service sees the benefit of what the institute (CIPM) brings to the professional cadre in the human resources cadre of the civil service. Having served as the Commissioner for Establishment, Pensions and Training at one point, I have been an advocate of the need to put a professional trend in all of the possible cadres we have in the service.

“I am happy that that trajectory has continued and we will continue to see a lot of civil servants and public servants taking professional examinations of the institute. I think the CIPM certification is apt and proper. It helps to put professionalism as a proper cardinal of the civil service so that the Human Resources cadre is not an all-comers cadre.”

Commenting on the 55 years anniversary of the Institute holding in Abuja next week, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Special Guest of Honour, said CIPM in the last I0 years has taken its place among the committee of institutes in the private or public sector.

Speaking earlier, Mojeed commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for good governance and the impressive performance of his administration in the last four and half years.

He said: “Lagos has recorded major milestones and witnessed laudable projects that are aimed at easing the burden on the average Lagosian and bringing progress and prosperity to the people for a Greater Lagos.”

Mojeed said CIPM would like to take the partnership with Lagos State to the next level. He therefore seeks Governor Sanwo-Olu’s support for the recognition and inclusion of the CIPM certifications in the Lagos State Scheme of Service.

 

