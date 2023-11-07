Four BEDC engineers arrested over alleged complicity in electrocution of colleague

By Jethro Ibileke

Four officials of the Benin Electricity Distribution Commission (BEDC), have been reportedly arrested over alleged complicity in the recent electrocution of their colleague, Engr. August Izekor.

The incident occurred at Evbodia community, near Benin City.

The Chief Security Officer of the electricity company, Col. David Aghedo (rtd), who confirmed news of the arrest of the engineer’s colleagues who accompanied him to Evbpdia on that fateful day, disclosed that suspects were nabbed at different locations in Edo State by BEDC security personnel, who later handed them over to the police at Iyekogba Police Division in Oredo local government area, where they were interrogated and are presently being detailed.

“They were arrested at various spots. We are yet to get their response as per their involvement in the operation where he was electrocuted,” Aghedo said.

It was gathered that Izekor left his office at Etete, Benin City, on 26 October, 2023, to restore power to Evbodia community, following reports of power outage, when one of his co-workers allegedly ordered that power should be restored, an action which led to his eventual electrocution.

Family members of the deceased however cried foul, pointed accusing fingers at one of his old co-workers, who the deceased had during his lifetime, allegedly accused of plotting to kill him over his elevation as the head of the department.

The State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, has however denied knowledge of the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, authorities of BEDC last weekend met with the family of the late Izekor at the corporate headquarters in Benin, after paying a condolence visit to the wife, Mrs. Helen Izekor and the children.

The Head, Human Capital, Dr. Obi Obinna who led BEDC management team noted that they were saddened over the news of the sudden death of Mr. Izekor.

“It was an accident, but we cannot rule out the fact that there were no errors. The errors were avoidable but it still occurred. We are very sorry over the loss and we guarantee the family that we will stand by them according to the laid down procedures of our organisation,” he said.

Determined to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the engineer, the deceased immediate elder brother, Mr. Friday Izekor, told the management team that the family has hired a private investigator who has come up with some facts.

He lamented: “We have been rightly informed that the incident occurred on October 26, at about 2 pm. His colleagues ran away and later returned at about 4 pm to take him to the hospital along Airport Road.

“He was unconscious at that time and when he managed to gain consciousness, he called my younger sister at about 7pm, telling her that he had an accident.

“My younger sister, Uyimwen, who was so worried rushed to the hospital where she tried to support him to survive the shock. But he couldn’t make it, and then gave up about 11pm. if my late brother was taken to the hospital on time, maybe he would have survived”, he cried.