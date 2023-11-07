Mass grave discovered in Anambra, sealed off for forensic investigation

By Nehru Odeh

It has been revealed that a mass grave was recently discovered in Anambra State and sealed off for forensic investigation. This revelation is coming out of the Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission, which concluded its second phase of public hearing on Saturday 3 November 2023.

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, wife of late Igbo leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and former Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain made this revelation via a post on her Facebook page on Tuesday 6 November with the caption : A MASS GRAVE SITE DISCOVERED IN ANAMBRA SEALED OFF FOR FORENSIC INVESTIGATION.

The Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission was constituted by Gov. Charles Soludo in June 2022 to inquire into the violent agitations, and restiveness in the state and in neighbouring states. The 15 member committee is headed by Professor Chidi Odinkalu, while Bianca is its secretary.

According to Bianca, during the marathon sittings of the second phase of the commission which lasted from October 26 to November 3, the gruesome discovery of a mass grave site was brought by testimonies,to the attention of the Commission.

“Chairman of the Commission Prof Chidi Odinkalu mandated that the suspected mass-grave site be sealed for forensic investigation by pathologists. This will help in unraveling who the victims were and the circumstances of their deaths,” she said.

She also said in the course of proceedings of the Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission, 39 witnesses testified on oath, while 243 exhibits were collected.

“Some 322 persons were verified as killed or dead as a result of violence as testified by the witnesses while so many are still missing or their fate not yet verified. 18 persons have been categorically identified as missing or disappeared.

“The TJP commission had earlier held the first phase of its public hearing between June and July this year in the course of which we considered 24 petitions and met with 48 witnesses who testified on oath from 14 communities of the State within a 10 day hearing…

“A Bureau of Missing Persons as recommended by this Commission has already been established in the state to document the missing and the circumstances of their disappearance.”

The members of the Commission include: Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Chairman; Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Member/Secretary; and Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, member.

Other are Dr. Udenta Udenta, Dr. Uju Agomoh, Rev. Fr (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke; Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye; Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy); Dr. John Otu; Mr. Ngozi Odumuko; Ms Onyeka Onwenu; Dr. Joe Abah; Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu; Mr. Sam Egwuatu and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu.