Be realistic for once! Court cases won by evidence, law, not public opinion, APC tells Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to what it called the belated and grouchy reaction of Peter Obi, Labour Party candidate to the judgment of the Supreme Court dismissing his appeal against the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Obi stated that “the Supreme Court exhibited a disturbing aversion to public opinion just as it abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy.”

At his Press Conference today, November 6, 2023, Obi, again, as Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of APC started, ” blamed our democratic institutions, particularly the courts for not awarding him victory – not because he won the election, not because he proved his case in court as required by law but because he is Peter Obi. That haughty sense of entitlement seems to pervade his vitriolic attack on our institutions.”

Morka added: “Mr Obi’s gross inability to distinguish between his warped version of public opinion and reality has been his greatest undoing throughout the electioneering season. Taken by the mass hysteria of his vociferous netizens and fringe supporters, Mr Obi ensconced himself in alternate reality, a parallel political universe of self delusion.

As “someone who has previously benefited from the rulings of the Supreme Court on electoral matters”, Obi’s acerbic attack on the judiciary only belies his arrogance and vainness. When the same courts previously decided in his favor, the courts were beacons of democracy. Now that the decisions are against him, all of a sudden, the courts have betrayed democracy. Mr Obi, it cannot always be about you. It must always be about our country. Cases are not won on public opinion, they are won on evidence and the law. You failed on both counts.

We welcome Mr Obi’s decision to engage in opposition politics going forward. We urge Obi and his Labour Party to do so maturely and constructively, and contribute to the important task of building a safer, stronger and more prosperous country for us all.”