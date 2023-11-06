After Yaba One, Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Oyingbo Flyover in Preparation for Lagos Red Line

Monday, November 6, 2023 8:34 am


Aerial view of the newly built Oyingbo Overpass of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project, commissioned on Sunday, 05 November 2023. Inset (l-r): Managing Director, LAMATA, Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo; chairman, Lagos House of Assembly committee on Transport, Hon. Temitope Adewale; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu during the commissioning of the Oyingbo Overpass.

  • ‘Lagos a model for other States’ – Ekiti Governor Oyebanji

Oyingbo, a province in Lagos Mainland, welcomed a new flyover that slices through the well-trodden transport convergence, altering the landscape with its exalting piece of engineering.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, opened the T-shaped Oyingbo Overpass Bridge to traffic, marking the delivery of another ancillary infrastructure of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on invitation of Sanwo-Olu, commissioned the project undertaken by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Inauguration of Oyingbo Flyover came three days after Yaba Flyover – another key Red Line infrastructure – was commissioned by Sanwo-Olu.

The Oyingbo Flyover serves as a major transit link between Lagos Island and Mainland, ascending from Murtala Mohammed Way in Ebute Metta and dropping traffic into two separate arterial roads – Iddo and Costain.

The project solved vehicular congestions and delays, which hampered free movement in the vicinity. The overpass also eliminated pedestrian and vehicular interference on the rail tracks, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and collisions between trains and vehicles.

Sanwo-Olu said the investment would not only enhance uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic at level crossings along the Red Line corridor, but the infrastructure would also improve commerce and life quality of the residents.

He said: “Today, we are opening another Overpass Bridge constructed to ensure safety of lives and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic at level crossings along the Red Line. This key project, which is the second of the five bridges undertaken by Lagos State Government along the rail corridor, has been delivered in Oyingbo, famous for being a thriving centre of commerce.

The siting of this infrastructure in this area is strategic and intentional to achieve a seamless integrated intermodal transport system for the people. Oyingbo Flyover is an important bridge connecting Oyingbo Station of the Lagos Red Line to the Oyingbo Bus Station. The infrastructure has also opened new connectivity for motorists and commuters going to the Island from the Mainland.”

Sanwo-Olu said the opening of Oyingbo Bridge came at the right time in view of the announced maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge, which prompted the closure of Ebute Metta sections serving as passageways for motorists going to Lagos Island.

Oyingbo Flyover, the Governor said, will now provide alternative routes to access Lagos Island. He warned against misuse of the facility, stressing that the State Government would not tolerate illegal activities, including trading, under the bridge.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the contract for the bridge had not only harnessed the local engineering expertise, the infrastructure had also enabled skill transfer and developed local engineering solutions. The Governor disclosed that students of engineering from tertiary institutions based in Lagos were engaged throughout the period of the construction for them to learn and derive value.

Oyebanji said Lagos had become a model for transformative leadership, progressive reforms and good governance, praising Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling his electoral promise to the people.

The Ekiti Governor said: “The commissioning of this massive infrastructure project speaks to what is possible when you have a thinking leadership and a government that works with a vision at the helm. We have seen Lagos evolve to become a great city under the grand vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who laid the foundation for the development initiatives being implemented by his successors in Lagos.

“Ekiti State has a lot to learn from Lagos in terms of creating a practicable development vision that will be passed on to successive administration. This is the first time, in several years, which Ekiti is witnessing unbroken transition to Government by same political party. Ekiti is toeing the same path, as we are committed to build on the foundation laid by my predecessor.”

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the flyover further attested to the drive of the Governor’s development blueprint, known THEMES Plus Agenda, to deliver an integrated transportation master plan aimed at making Lagos a competitive city.

LAMATA Managing Director, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, praised Sanwo-Olu for demonstrating courage to ensure timely completion of the Red Line infrastructure.

Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Hon. Omolola Essien, described the event as ”momentous occasion”, noting the bridge was “a symbol of progress” for the Lagos Mainland residents.

She promised to galvanise residents in protecting the bridge and prevent illegal trading under it.

“I sincerely extend the appreciation of Lagos Mainland residents to Mr. Governor for his unwavering commitment to the transformation of Lagos and our city. I believe this infrastructure will improve the quality of life of the people and ease transportation within this axis. We promise zero tolerance to trading under the bridge and we will preserve the infrastructure,” she said

 

