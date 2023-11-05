Tunji Fatilewa, writer, producer for burial on Friday

Tunji Fatilewa, writer, producer for burial on Friday

Sunday, November 5, 2023 6:01 am


The funeral programme for the late writer, theatre artiste and television producer, Tunji Fatilewa, has been announced by the family.

The ceremony will commence on the 9th November with a service of songs scheduled for 5pm in the Community Hall, Social Development secretariat, Cultural Centre, Area 10, Abuja.

A funeral service will hold on the 10th at the Covenant Church Main Centre, Oladipo Diya Street, Durumi, Abuja, FCT.
His remains shall thereafter be laid to rest.

Fatilewa died on the 5th September at the age of 68 having made a name as an award-winning dramatist, poet, producer and director with the Nigerian Television Authority, Ibadan and the Television Service of Oyo State, now BCOS, and as an independent producer in Lagos and Abuja at various times.

A published author, Fatilewa served as Chairman, TSOS chapel of RATTAWU and Chairman, FCT chapter of NANTAP at various times.

The late artiste had been honoured by friends and professional colleagues at well-attended Tributes sessions in Ibadan and Abuja ahead of the final rites slated for this week.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    159 beneficiaries of 3rd batch Kano  foreign schorlaship scheme depart Kano to India
    Festus Adedayo 4 hours ago

    Why was Wike admiring Adedibu’s bust?
    5 hours ago

    Police redeploy Chief Security Officer, other security loyalists to Wike out of Govt. House 
    19 hours ago

    Unity Bank Records N38.2 Billion Gross Earnings in Q3’23
    20 hours ago

    Fact-Checking the story: Polaris Bank loses N26bn loans granted to 6 ex-directors without collaterals
    President Bola Tinubu 21 hours ago

    Shitile Integrity Group hails Tinubu over Chira’s appointment as AuGF
    Governor Hope Uzodimma (middle) with his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku (on his right), with the leadership of Ezuruezu Mbaise when the body had a parley with the Governor, Thursday night at Government House Owerri 21 hours ago

    Imo State owes a lot to Mbakwe, says Uzodimma
    CP Kano, Mohammed Gumel 24 hours ago

    Police nab 24 in Kano for drug peddling, violent crimes 