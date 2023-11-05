Tunji Fatilewa, writer, producer for burial on Friday

The funeral programme for the late writer, theatre artiste and television producer, Tunji Fatilewa, has been announced by the family.

The ceremony will commence on the 9th November with a service of songs scheduled for 5pm in the Community Hall, Social Development secretariat, Cultural Centre, Area 10, Abuja.

A funeral service will hold on the 10th at the Covenant Church Main Centre, Oladipo Diya Street, Durumi, Abuja, FCT.

His remains shall thereafter be laid to rest.

Fatilewa died on the 5th September at the age of 68 having made a name as an award-winning dramatist, poet, producer and director with the Nigerian Television Authority, Ibadan and the Television Service of Oyo State, now BCOS, and as an independent producer in Lagos and Abuja at various times.

A published author, Fatilewa served as Chairman, TSOS chapel of RATTAWU and Chairman, FCT chapter of NANTAP at various times.

The late artiste had been honoured by friends and professional colleagues at well-attended Tributes sessions in Ibadan and Abuja ahead of the final rites slated for this week.