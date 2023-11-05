Police redeploy Chief Security Officer, other security loyalists to Wike out of Govt. House 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed Promise Wosu, a former Chief Security Officer to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike as the new commander of Special Protection Unit codenamed Base 6 in Rivers State.

In a signal from Police Force Headquarters Abuja sighted by our Correspondent in Port Harcourt , Nwosu was deployed to head the special unit a few days after he was removed as the CSO to the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara amidst impeachment notice served on the Governor by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In the signal,the SPU which Nwosu now heads in Rivers was established in 2009 to fortify security around VIPS and diplomats.

Other key security Officers affected by the sudden change are two other loyalists and former aides of Wike who were also deployed to head the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and ‘Operation Sting’.

They include: Irikefe London Owen, a former Camp Commandant of Rivers Government House and Emmanuel Nwakanma.

‘Operation Sting’ was a special state security outfit launched by Wike in 2019 as Governor.

According to sources, the move was to hijack all the security architecture in Rivers State in favour of the FCT Minister and easy impeachment of Governor Fubara

A signal signed by AIG Olarewaju Yomi Oladimeji, Police Force Secretary and dated October 31st, 2023 also confirmed the posting of the senior officers to the various tactical units.

Last week, the political situation in Rivers became a full-blown crisis when the State House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against Fubara who assumed office in May after Wike’s eight-year double terms.

The governor is being accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.

On Sunday night, a section of the assembly complex was gutted by fire.

The governor on Monday visited the assembly complex to inspect the level of damage but his entourage was shot, sprayed water Cannon and teargassed by Police who later feigned ignorance that they did not know that the Governor was in the midst of the crowd.

President Bola Tinubu has since met with Fubara and Wike as part of efforts to resolve the crisis

However, in the latest development Governor Fubara has apologized to ex-Governor Wike and Rivers people for days of anxieties. He sued for peace among all the stakeholders in state, stating that no sacrifice will be too much for the interest of the State to ensure that peace and tranquility reign.

Below is his press statement:

RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT

PRESS STATEMENT

PEACE IS PRICELESS

My dear good people of Rivers State.

I consider it necessary to issue this press statement on the developments of the past few days in our dear state.

Late on sunday night, 29th october 2023, I was inundated with reports that the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been gutted by fire. the blaze was successfully put out by the fire service, after which security agencies took control of the situation.

My visit to the Assembly complex on monday, 30th october 2023 was to assess the level of damage and undertake remedial measures to protect lives and property within the Assembly complex. I charged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and report to me.

Shortly after, I got reports that the state house of assembly had broken into two factions: one claiming to have impeached and suspended the house leader and 3 others preparatory to initiating an impeachment action against me, and the other rival faction impeaching the speaker and deputy speaker, thus sparking off some form of political crisis.

I wish to thank the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his fatherly intervention which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises. I wish to also thank our Elders who are currently intervening in the matter.

Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state. I am a man of peace and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern. Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective.

Furthermore, it is the collective responsibility of the immediate past Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency, Chief Barrister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, GSSRS, Life Bencher and my humble self, to leverage on our positions and influences within and outside the state to advance the progress, security and well-being of our people.

We must therefore not allow circumstances that could retard all efforts at achieving greatness for our people to prevail.

On my part, I am always willing and ready to embrace the path to lasting peace and tranquility with a commitment to consummating all efforts and initiatives by Mr. President and other well-meaning Nigerians, including my brother Governors and the Elders.

I assure the good people and youths of Rivers State, that peace will certainly prevail and we shall continue to work together to advance the peace, security, progress and development of our state.

As Governor, I sincerely apologise to the good people of Rivers State for the regrettable anxieties of the last few days, while thanking you all for your concerns, and continued support, love, and prayers.

May God continue to bless our dear Rivers State.

Signed

His Excellency,

Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS,

Governor of Rivers State

3rd November, 2023.