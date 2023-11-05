159 beneficiaries of 3rd batch Kano  foreign schorlaship scheme depart Kano to India

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Government has sent the third batch of 159 beneficiaries of the state-sponsored post graduate schorlaship scheme to India for further studies to enhance their educational pedigree.

The 159 beneficiaries are part of the 1,001 indigenous first class graduates who are being sponsored by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration to bag their Masters Degree in various discipline abroad.

The 159 post-graduate students departed Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) to India on Friday.

They were escorted by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Kofarmata and other government officials who prayed and bid them farewell to India.

Speaking shortly before their departure, Dr Kofarmata said the airlift of the 159 post-graduate students to India, was in continuation of the government’s commitment towards implementation of 1,001 postgraduate scholarship programme for 2023/2024 academic session.

According to him, the beneficiaries, on arrival in India, would be taken to seven Indian universities, including Mewar, Sharda, Sri Sai, Swarnnim, SR, Symbiosis and Kalinga Universities for their Masters Degree programmes.

He further stated that the students are first class graduates who were meriteriously selected based on their sterling performances during their undergraduate programmes.

The Commissioner explained that the beneficiaries would study in internationally competitive areas of professionalism to bridge the manpower gap in the state and across the nation.

According to him, “a total of 550 students are the first batch who are going to eight reputable universities to study in internationally competitive areas of professionalism to bridge the manpower gap in the state and across the nation.

“The students are also expected to acquire experience, skills, and knowledge with the view to revamp the state commercial status and explore other potential for socio-economic development.”

He recalled that the first batch, comprised of 140 students departed to India immediately after the flagoff ceremony of the programme on October 20, while in the second batch 33 graduates were airlifted to study in Islamic University, Uganda on October 20.

According to him, the airlifts of the graduates to study Masters Degree programmes in various universities abroad was in fulfillment of the campaign promises of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the state.

“As you can see the beneficiaries, their parents, well wishers, and other good people of the state are joyously celebrating the policy and continue praying for the success of the government in discharging its duties to the state,” Kofarmata added.

However, most of the beneficiaries in their separate remarks, commended Governor Yusuf for his kind gesture and fulfilment of his campaign promises to revive the policy introduced by the former Governor of the State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.