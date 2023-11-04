Police nab 24 in Kano for drug peddling, violent crimes 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/ Kano

About 24 hoodlums were arrested by the police at different locations in Kano for engaging in peddling, abuse of illicit drugs and other violent crimes, during a clearance operation that lasted for one week.

The hoodlums were picked by different teams of police, under the Anti Daba, on clearance duty within the metropolis.

Exhibits, including illicit drugs and stolen property, were recovered from them.

A Statement by the Kano state Police Command spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, indicated that the Clearance Operation, was in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeoulu Egbetokun, on the promotion of Community-based policing, increased round-the-clock visibility patrols.

According to the Statement, the Operation was also part of the Command’s efforts towards reducing crimes and criminality, especially the menace of Drug Abuse (Kwaya) and other social vices in all parts of Kano State.

The Ststsment added that several clearance operations were carried out between October 26 and November 2 by Anti-Daba Tactical Team led by O/C Anti-Daba, SP Hussaini Gimba during which a total of 24 suspects were arrested for offences such as drugs dealings and other social vices with recovery of some quantity of illicit drugs and stolen property.

“While the drug dealers will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Command for further action, the remaining suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” the Statement added.

According to the Statement: “The Commissioner of Police further appreciated the dedication of the police officers for their unrelenting efforts in crime fighting and thanked the good people of Kano State for their prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement, and cooperation that led to a reduction in crime in the State especially the menace of Mobile Phone Robbery and Thuggery (Fadan Yan Daba) that have been pushed to the wall. The CP also urged residents to continue to pray for the State and the Nation in general and to keep reporting crime incidents to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands.

“Meanwhile, the CP has directed all police personnel to engage in conducting rigorous Patrols, Raids of criminal hideouts and black spots, as the Command will sustain the peace and keep ensuring the safety of lives and properties. Furthermore, the CP warns that anyone found in possession of any weapon or illicit drugs will be arrested.

"CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc urged the good people of the State to note the following emergency contact of the Kano State Police Command: phone numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926; or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store

