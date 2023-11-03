Shocking! Obaseki allegedly gifts Dep. Gov’s allocated SUV to Assembly Speaker

By Jethro Ibileke

.Reconciliation of the protracted face off between the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu might be a ruse after all, as actions of the Governor has continued to betray his alleged forgiveness

Recall that the two had been at a loggerhead over Shaibu’s ambition to run in next year’s governorship election.

When he realized that Obaseki was not disposed to his ambition and a likelihood of being impeached, Shaibu approached a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to restrain Obaseki and others.

But, following mediation by party leaders, religious leaders and others, Shaibu tendered unreserved apology to his boss, who told the world that he has forgiven his deputy.

Weeks after the much publicized forgiveness, however, the embattled deputy governor has continued to be sidelined in government and part activities and functions.

Unlike it was before their face off, Shaibu was conspicuously missing at the swearing-in ceremonies of Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants held at Edo north senatorial district.

The deputy governor has also been sidelined in all sporting event which was one of his primary obligations.

A source who did not wish to be named, told this medium that Shaibu’s disengagement from activities of the State-owned Bendel Insurance FC has continued to affect the fortune of the Benin Arsenal.

