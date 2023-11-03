Rotary Club, Ogba to Honour Justice Oguntade, Others and Install Awesu 41st President 

Friday, November 3, 2023 3:44 pm


Mr Babajide Awesu, 41st President, Rotary Club of Ogba

The Rotary Club of Ogba, Lagos will this weekend honour a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and former Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice Adesola Oguntated and other prominent past presidents of the club to mark its 40th anniversary.

Others to be honored at the occasion include a former Minister of Health,  and founder Juli Plc, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chartered President: Dr. Aku Omokhodion, former President, Institute of Directors, Mr Samuel Yemi Akeju, Chief Olaseni Da-Silva and a host of other dignitaries. The guest Speaker for both events is the Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga.

The Rotary club of Ogba is under District 9110, Nigeria.  Rotary International was established over a Century ago by a great American lawyer Paul P. Harris, and it has spread across the world. The membership of the club in Ogba which is celebrating its 40 years of existence has members whose professionalism cuts across Government and Politics, Judiciary, Civil and Public service, Armed forces and Security services, entertainment and arts etc.

The occasion will also mark the investiture of the club’s 41st President, Rotarian Babajide Awesu. It will also honour chartered members who had led it at different times in its 40 years of existence at the elaborate ceremony scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the banquet hall of Sheraton Hotels and Towers Ikeja by 2pm. .

Rotary Club of Ogba is a leading Club in Rotary District 9110 Nigeria, chartered in 1983 and has impacted humanity positively with life changing projects covering health infrastructure provision and medical assistance, literacy and educational support and development services, portable water provision and sanitation support projects, environmental improvement, awareness creation and support projects, human welfare and economic development within its  communities among others.

The occasion of our 40th Anniversary celebration affords us the unique opportunity to reflect on our past, celebrate the journey so far and plan for more developmental projects to help humanity in the next decades to come”.

 

