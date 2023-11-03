Governor Fubara Vs Wike: I am only concerned about peace in Rivers- Ateke Tom

The Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Rivers State, King Ateke Tom, has clarified that his recent intervention in the ongoing political crisis is to ensure peace and stability of Rivers.

The king said all stakeholders in the state in the crisis should sheathe their swords and embrace peace in the interest of the progress, growth and development of the state.

The king, however, said he made no comment on the alleged impeachment process of the Governor in his earlier statement as reported in some sections of the media.

He insisted that the two gladiators remained brothers and that nobody should take sides in their disagreement.

He said: “I, King Ateke Tom, Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, urges all Rivers state people to embrace peace and sheathe their swords in the disagreement between two brothers and members of the same political family.

“All stakeholders should rather ensure peace without adding fuel to the existing tension. I insist that that the ongoing crisis should not be marred by ethnic dimensions and should not be exploited for political gains.

“I have not made any comments on the alleged impeachment process of the Governor as reported in some sections of the media. I only advised that all parties should embrace peace and follow due process in performing their responsibilities as enshrined in the constitution.”

The king urged all political actors, stakeholders, royal fathers, and the youths to work together in prioritizing peace, unity, and dialogue, saying that the future of Rivers depended on their collective efforts.