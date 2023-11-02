Mbakwe’s family endorses Uzodimma for second tenure

Mbakwe’s family endorses Uzodimma for second tenure

Thursday, November 2, 2023 2:03 pm


Governor Hope Uzodimma

In what appears to be an express endorsement of the second tenure of Governor Hope Uzodimma,  the family of the first civilian Governor of the State, late Chief Sam Mbakwe will Thursday confer the Imo helmsman with an award.

In a statement signed by the first son of the late sage, Engr Alex Mbakwe, the award of Beacon of Hope For Good Governance will be conferred on the Governor under the platform of  Chief Sam Mbakwe Leadership  Award 2023.

It is understood that this is the first time that such an award is being conferred on either a sitting or former Governor of Imo State.

The award will be preceded by a lecture to be delivered by an accomplished academic and former Director at National Universities Commission, Prof  Engr Val Ikechukwu.

The theme of the lecture is – The Challenge of Leadership in Imo State: Lessons from Sam Mbakwe Model.

According to the statement, the ceremony which will hold at Rockview Hotel, Owerri will be presided over by tech giant, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  will be the father of the day while former Imo State First Lady, Mrs Victoria Mbakwe is the Chief Host.

Governor Uzodimma is seeking reelection and is set to contest with 17 other candidates next week Saturday.

The award from Chief Sam Mbakwe Leadership Award is among dozens of awards and endorsements he has received ahead of the election.

Among those who have honoured and endorsed him are the Nigeria Labour Congress,  Nigeria Union of Teachers and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

 

