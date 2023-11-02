Liberia Presidential Run- Off; Elections Materias Arrive Today

Abubakar Hashim, Freetown

Chairperson of Liberia’s elections Commission NEC, Madam Davidietta Brown Lansana revealed, today, in a telephone chat that her commission had received ballot papers, in preparation for the upcoming November 14 presidential run off in the West African country

The ballot papers were airlifted from Ghana, together with other electoral materials, like tge count forms, mock ballots and tactile ballot guides.

She further revealed that the ballots are currently in secured storage under tge protection of state security operatives

Deployment, she added, of the ballot papers and other sensitive and non sensitive electoral materials to the 19 magisterial offices in the 15 counties, for onward distribution to the 2,080 voting precincts nationwide will commence in the next few days, she concluded