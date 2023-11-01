With Uzodimma, the sky is the limit for Imo women, says Tinubu’s wife

*As women shut down Owerri for Governor’s reelection

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi, has told Imo State women in particular and women at large, that the sky will be their limit if they reelect Governor Hope Uzodimma next week.

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria further reminded the women that the only way to renew their hope and reap bountifully from the good things Governor Uzodimma has attracted to Imo State and will continue to attract, is by coming out on November 11 to vote massively for him.

Sen. Tinubu spoke on Tuesday at a Campaign rally organised by women which brought Owerri, the Imo State capital to a halt.

The rally was held at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square New Owerri and had virtually all the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors wives, that of the Senate President of Nigeria as well as Chief of Staff to the President, in attendance.

Mounting the podium to address the sea of heads of Imo women from the 27 local government areas of the State, all looking resplendent, Mrs. Tinubu urged them not to misuse their ballot, but to use it to ensure that the development of the South East begins in Imo State in line with the promise of President Tinubu that “the zone will be the industrial hub of Nigeria.”

Senator Tinubu who said “the move to re-elect Senator Hope Uzodimma is ordained by God” noted that “the reelection will bring about Renewed Hope and sustenance on the already giant strides of the Governor.”

Her words: “The South East will be the Industrial Hub of Nigeria as promised by my husband, the President, during his campaign and by the grace of God it will come to be.”

She added that “by the grace of God I will start my Foundation’s Agricultural Programme with Imo State,” asserting that the coast is clear for the Governor’s second tenure.

The First Lady then invited all the women to vote en mass for Governor Uzodimma come November 11, 2023.

Mrs. Tinubu who said her husband is “a listening President” and that “Governor Hope Uzodimma is also a listening Governor,” added that, “this is why the Governor listened to the demand of women of Imo State for a female Deputy Governor and chose a refined and hardworking woman, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as his running mate.”

She used the opportunity to thank the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku and his wife, Bola, for exhibiting maturity, understanding and supporting the choice made by the Governor. “This is democracy in action,” she said adding that, “Hope is already flowing in Imo State and will flow in the whole of the South East.”

Expressing appreciation to the women for their overwhelming support, especially those who came from other States of the federation, Governor Uzodimma in his remarks lauded President Tinubu and his wife for their show of love and commitment to his administration and promised not to take the privileges for granted.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the women for supporting his administration since inception and assured them that he will be there for them always.

He also assured the President of his support at all times and his readiness to work hard to justify the confidence that has been reposed in him.

In her welcome address, the host First Lady and wife of Governor Uzodimma, Chioma, welcomed her esteemed guests and fellow women from all over the country to Imo State for the rally, informing them that her husband has fulfilled his campaign promises to Imo people in all critical sectors of the economy and even more, and so deserving of their votes on November 11, 2023.

Mrs Uzodimma said: “The Governor has rekindled Hope in Imo State in the areas of road Infrastructure development, job creation, education development, healthcare, Skill-Up Imo Project programmes for the youths, youth and women empowerment and recovery of assets.

“The second term bid is as good as over, considering that the Governor has delivered good governance through visible achievements to Imo people.”

The Imo First Lady reminded the women that the reelection of Governor Uzodimma

is in the interest of the State, and aimed at consolidating on the good jobs already started as well as the ongoing ones.

She then urged APC women to go into the field, win more converts, sensitise and mobilise and tell the people the story and message on why they should return the Governor to complete his second tenure.

Earlier, Goodwill messages flowed freely from key women leaders in APC from far and wide.

The messages came from APC National Woman Leader, the wives of Governors who graced the occasion, the Minister of Labour and Productivity (State), Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Uloma Akpabio, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Beta Edu, Member representing Okigwe North at the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Miriam Onuoha, the Imo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu, among others.

They all expressed joy with the turn out of women supporting the reelection of Governor Uzodimma based on his achievements and urged them to remain steadfast in their support until victory is consolidated, particularly as the women are in the ballot with the Governor with Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as their point of contact.

They urged the women to remember that when they “say yes, they mean yes,” hence having said yes to Governor Uzodimma’s reelection they all have a duty to do the needful on November 11, 2023.