Q3 2023: UBA Records N502.1b Profit Before Tax

The Quarter 3, 2023 report for United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is out. The bank’s gross earnings grew by 115.2 per cent to N1.309 trillion up from N608 billion recorded last year, while operating income rose by 146 per cent from N414 billion in September 2022; to N1.018 trillion in the year under consideration.

The bank’s financial report filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, from which The Guardian quoted, indicated a 262 per cent rise in Profit before Tax (PBT) to close at N502.01 billion compared to N138.49 billion recorded at the end of thethird quarter of 2022, while profit after tax also rose iby 287.2 per cent from N116 billion recorded a year earlier to N449.29 billion surpassing its annualised return on average equity for Q3 2023 at 131 per cent to 44.37 per cent.

As in the preceding quarters, UBA continued to maintain a very strong balance sheet, with Total Assets rising to N16.24 trillion, representing a 49.5 per cent increase over the N10.86 trillion recorded at the end of December 2022, just as the bank benefitted largely from its technology-led initiatives targeted at improving customer experience over the past few years, with Customer Deposits rising to N11.63trillion, representing a 48.6 per cent rise, up from N7.8 trillion at theend of the last financial year.

UBA shareholders’ funds remained very strong at N1.778 trillion up from N922.1 billion recorded in December 2022 again reflecting a strong capacity for internal capital generation and growth.

Commenting on the result, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, remarked that the Group has once again shown sustainableand remarkable improvement in key performance metrics over the period, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and various stakeholders.

He said, “This significant improvement is attributed to the impact of FX harmonisation, efficient balance sheet management, and our service-focused strategies. Our banking operations outside of Nigeria have continued to capture the broader business opportunities inherent across, and beyond Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Speaking on plans and strategy to sustain and surpass the performance at the end of the year, the GMD explained that the bank will continue to leverage its customer-centric strategies, speed to market, and innovation to consolidate market share in its various jurisdictions, as he pledged the bank’s commitment towards expanding and deepening digital and other transactional banking offerings while building strategic alliances to take advantage of emerging opportunities in due time.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic that the growth trajectory will be sustained in the final quarter of the year as we remain focused on consolidating the gains achieved so far in delivering enhanced returns to our shareholders,” Alawuba stated.

The bank’s Executive Director, Finance & Risk, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said, “Our performance in the third quarter demonstrates the strong momentum of the Bank, as we deliver continuous improvements across our businesses and key performance metrics. This is reflective of the combined impact of higher asset yields, modest funding cost, and balance sheet optimisation.”