On the invitation of the President of the Republic of Guatemala, His Excellency Dr Alejandro Giammatteh Falla, Ambassador Adejare Bello paid him a fair well visit at the presidential Palace.

That was part of activities to round up Bello’s tour of duty to Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama.

He was warmly received today, the 31st of October, 2023 by the president and other top government officials.