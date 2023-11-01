King Ateke Tom, Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom condemns use teargas,water Cannon against Gov. Fubara 

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 8:39 pm


King Ateke Tom

* Crisis is devoid of ethnic colouration

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

King Michael Ateke Tom, a respected Ex-Niger Delta Agitator and Paramount ruler of Okochiri Kingdom in Rivers State, has condemned the Police for using water cannon and teargas on Governor Siminalayi Fubara as he was trekking to assess the bombed Rivers Assembly Complex on Monday.

The paramount ruler who commands respect from youths of the state and the Niger Delta region also cautioned the Law Enforcement Agencies to remain loyal to the people and not be swayed by political actors. “The use of water cannons and teargas on the Rivers State Governor is unacceptable. This is not in the best interest of our state”.

He warned against putting ethnic colouration to the crisis by pointing out that Rivers State is only currently facing a challenging situation, made worse by the political disagreement between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nysemo Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Amanyanabo of the Okochiri kingdom strongly urged peace and reconciliation in light of the strained relationship between these two leaders.

“It is essential that we do not give an ethnic dimension to this issue. This dispute should not be exploited for political gains”

King Ateke Tom called for a speedy return to normalcy in government and legislative processes, which will benefit the citizens and business community.

The King appealed to all the people of Rivers State, including political actors, Royal Fathers, and the youth, to come together for peace, unity, and dialogue because the future of the state depends on our collective efforts.

While calling for I have observed with deep concern the ongoing situation in Rivers State.

He asks for the swift resolution of the current crisis for the benefit of the state and its people by continuing the path of development and peace established by the previous administration.

 

 

 

 

