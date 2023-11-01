First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu reassures Imo citizens of President’s promise of industrialisation of the East

*As she canvasses re-election of Gov Hope Uzodinma

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON says the Eastern part of Nigeria is set to become the industrial hub of the nation as promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, CON.

She was speaking at the Women Campaign Rally held in the state capital, Owerri.

She emphasized that Governor Uzodinma is gender friendly hence, his decision to have a female running mate.

She noted that the state has enjoyed great development and enhanced economic growth during the governor’s first term in office.

“This is divine “.

“As my husband said during the campaign,the East is the next industrial hub of Nigeria and it has begun now. We love Imo State”.

The First Lady appealed to the women of Imo State and everyone they have influence over to come out en-masse to vote overwhelmingly on the 11th of November for Governor Hope Uzodinma.

An obviously overjoyed Governor Hope Uzodinma stated that the state will witness greater development and transformation more than it was during his first 4 years in office.

Earlier, the wife of Imo State Governor Barr. Chioma Uzodinma assured the gathering that her husband will continue to pursue the course of not just the women in the state but ensure that Imo State will continue to grow in all desirable areas.

“ We will not let all of you down”

Also present at the rally were the wife of the Senate President, Wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Wife of the APC National Chairman, over 10 Wives of State Governors , female Ministers, wives of ministers and a host of other APC chieftains.