Diphtheria: Kano Health Commissioner urges citizens to maintain social distance

Diphtheria: Kano Health Commissioner urges citizens to maintain social distance

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 6:39 pm


Governor Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, has urged residents of the state to maintain social distance as part of measures to curb the spread of diphtheria in the state.

He cautioned Kano residents against unnecessary social gathering, in a Statament signed by  Ibrahim Abdullahi, Information Officer in the Ministry of Health.

He said the Ministry will keep  sensitizing people on the imperativeness of sticking to the precaution measures by all with a view to diminish the spread of diphtheria in Kano state.

According to him, “diphtheria is an air borne disease, therefore any person suspected to have contracted the disease or have serious symptoms of catarrh such person should henceforth be isolated and referred to health facility.”

He further stated  that, “suspected persons shouldn’t mingle with healthy individuals coughing, sneezing and shaking hands. These are the major ways of transmitting the disease.

” If it was a child that is infected, his parents shouldn’t allow him to go to the school and hasten be taken to hospital proper medical attention through conducting relevant diagnostic tests so as to ascertain if there is the presence of diphtheria or not. Doing that will assist immeasurably in curtailing the spread of the disease among other children.”

The Commissioner warned people to desist from needless gatherings, especially as harmattan is fast approaching, a situation where diphtheria hits to its peak.

He added that, “if the gathering is imperative, it shouldn’t be indoor where there is no adequate ventilation. It should rather be in an open place with strict observance of facemask usage, because it helps filtering viruses that one may inhale.’

Dr. Labaran revealed that the most important protection against diphtheria is vaccination and called on parents to ensure their children of between four to 14 years are fully vaccinated three times sequentially, one after every four weeks, so that their body become fully protected.

“If a child is confirmed infected with the diphtheria, all his family members must be vaccinated without considering their age bracket and gender. Even their neighbours have to also be vaccinated for them not to get infected with the diphtheria,” he added.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    King Michael Ateke Tom, Amanyanabo of Okochiri kingdom in Rivers State condemns the use of teargas and water Cannon against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. 10 hours ago

    King Ateke Tom, Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom condemns use teargas,water Cannon against Gov. Fubara 
    10 hours ago

    VP Shettima, US Envoy Meet Over Food Security
    13 hours ago

    Photo: Amb Adejare Bello pays farewell visit Guatemala President
    14 hours ago

    School Feeding: FG Targets Over 10 Million Children
    UBA headquarters 16 hours ago

    Q3 2023: UBA Records N502.1b Profit Before Tax
    Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Zenith Bank CEO 16 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Maintains Impressive Performance With Triple-Digit Topline and Bottom Line Growth in Q3 2023
    16 hours ago

    Gov Abiodun Kills Entertainment Industry in Ogun – Dr Smile
    Herbert Wigwe 18 hours ago

    Access Bank Pledges Sustainable Growth and Economic Resilience in Lagos