Notable PDP Elders in Rivers hold close door meeting with Fubara in Government House 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Some notable Elders of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, arrived Government House of Rivers State in Port Harcourt on Monday evening in effort to to broker peace between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja.

Among the Elders of the party sighted in Government House were Chief Emma Anyanwu, former PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, Onueze C.J.Okocha, Senior Advocate of Nigeria,SAN,and Ferdinand Anabraba and Anabs Sara-Igbe

Significantly, only Anabs Sara-Igbe can be singled out as nonpartisan among the Elders.

Worth of note is also the fact that the meeting with the Governor is coming shortly after Governor Fubara presided over an emergency State Security Council meeting to avert crisis after Martin Amaewhule faction served notice of impeachment and Edison Ehie emerged as Speaker of another faction of lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara.

The outcome and the details of their discussion were not revealed to the public.