Ijaw nation warns Wike not throw Niger Delta in crisis over plot to sack Governor Fubara

*Calls President Tinubu to step in urgently to avert crisis

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Ijaw National Congress,INC, the umbrella body of the Ijaw ethnic nationality worldwide has berated Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja, for the grand plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

INC in press statement signed by its President,Prof. Benjamin Ogle Okaba says that its attention has been drawn to a grand plot masterminded by the immediate past governor of River State, now the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike to unlawfully impeach the duly elected Governor of River State, His Excellency, Similaye Fubara who is barely five months in office as Governor of River State.

The INC considers this development very worrisome and capable of generating an unwarranted state of insecurity and instability that can throw the entire Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy into serious crises.

Prof Okaba says that from reports gathered, Governor Fubara has done nothing wrong to warrant his removal except for the fact that he has decided not to remain a stooge to the immediate past Governor.

The INC condemns in its entirety this barbaric, selfish, nepotistic and unconstitutional act capable of derailing the process of democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

Ijaw umbrella group warns Wike to concentrate on his responsibilities as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and stop interfering and arm swinging the political machinery in River State to advance his personal and selfish desires.

The INC calls on Mr. President and Commander in Chief President

Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call his FCT Minister to order.

The INC also calls “on all jaw sons, daughters and friends to rally their support to the Governor of River State as an injustice to one jaw man is an injustice to over forty (40) million Ijaw people across the world.