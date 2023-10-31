Edo 2024 Governorship: ‘It’s the turn of Esan people,’ Auchi ruler declares

Edo 2024 Governorship, Esan people, Auchi ruler , Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III,

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of next year’s gubernatorial election in Edo State, the paramount ruler of Auchi Kingdom, Etsako West local government area, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, has asserted that it is the turn of the people of Edo Central to produce Governor Godwin Obaseki’s successor.

According to him, it is only proper in spirit of fairness, equity and justice the people of the zone be supported.

The Monarch stated this on Sunday when a governorship aspirant of the Labour Party, Kenneth Imansuangbon paid him a condolence visit on the death of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

He noted that traditional rulers in the state have all agreed that it is the turn of the people of Edo Central.

Imansuangbon who was in company of some Labour Party chieftains and other supporters on the visit, said he was at the palace to condole the Otaru on the demise of his friend, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

He also used the visit to inform the first class Monarch about his governorship ambition and to seek the his blessing.

The Auchi ruler who described Imansuangbon as a man of the people, noted that he [Imansuangbon], will get the support of the generality of ‘Edolites’ as a result of his large heart in attending to the needs of the people especially through his rice sharing activities every year.

The Otaru stressed that he is of the firm opinion that Imansuangbon would do much more for the people of Edo State when he becomes their Governor next year.

“Presently am mourning my friend, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have receives anybody, but it is because you are the rice man and this is why I am giving you a private reception.

“For fairness and justice, it is the turn of Esanland. All the traditional rulers are united on this.

“The prayers anybody should make is that every Edo person should pay you back for all your good deeds for feeding the poor over the years,” he stated, even as he offered prayers on his 2024 governorship ambition.

The governorship hopeful, Imansuagbon, while speaking to journalists after the private visit stated:

“I came here to inform the Otaru as one of our respected Royal fathers just like I informed the Oba of Benin and the Enigies in Esan land of my intention to govern the state and to ask for his royal blessing.

“The Monarch encouraged me to continue the good works and that as Governor of Edo state, I will do well for the people of Edo State.

“I’m really excited by the kind words of the royal father and for recognizing my little contributions to better the lives of the people. I believe that his prayers and advice will guide me now and also when I become the Governor.”