President Tinubu passes vote of confidence in Chief of Staff Gbajabiamila, lists those to attend FEC meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed absolute confidence in the integrity of his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila

“There are a lot of stories going around about what is happening. I’ve told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes.

“I have had to hear them out and correct them. Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff.

“All the campaign of calumny and insinuation should stop,” the president said before the Federal Executive Council went into a closed door session.

President Tinubu also warned government officials and family members against attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting without invitation.

“Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this council. People had access to this place when they should not. That is not acceptable.

“I will announce to you here, people who are supposed to be here.

“Hadiza Usman, Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Private Secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, Private Secretary.

“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I sent for you, don’t come.”

The president directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, to take note of his directive.

“Unless they are your staff that are included, no one should have access to the FEC meeting, except I have announced their names to you.

“Let me also say that the planning of an event about the government must be well articulated and followed accurately,” he said.