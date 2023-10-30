Lagos business man charged for obtainning N520m by false pretense

Lagos business man charged for obtainning N520m by false pretense

Monday, October 30, 2023 8:44 am


Justice

Akin Kuponiyi.

A Federal high court judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, has adjourned till November,6th,2023, when the trial of a Lagos business man, Osita David Ikpah, and his company KD Likeminds Stakeholders Limited will continue.

Osita David Ikpah  and his company KD Likeminds Stakeholders Limited, are standing trial before the court on the allegation of swindling about twenty-four people to the tune of N520 million.

In a 21 -count charge filed before the court and against the defendants by the Police legal officer from special  fraud unit Milverton Ikoyi Lagos,it was alleged that  Ikpah ‘m’ and KD Likeminds Stakeholders Ltd, “sometimes between January – June, 2021 at Ishashi Ojo, within the jurisdiction of this Court  not being an insurance or stockbroking company and without a valid license from Central Bank of Nigeria carry on financial business and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section and punishable under Section 59 (6)(b) of the Bank and other Financial Institution Act, Cap. B3 LFN, 2004.”

It was further alleged that Osita David Ikpah ‘m’ and KD Likeminds Stakeholders Ltd and others still at large sometimes in February, 2021 at Ishashi Ojo, “within the jurisdiction of this Court did by False Pretence and with intent to defraud obtain the total sum of N520,182,700 from 21unsuspecting members of the public under the pretence of investing the money on thier behalf and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    School Feeding: FG Targets Over 10 Million Children
    UBA headquarters 3 hours ago

    Q3 2023: UBA Records N502.1b Profit Before Tax
    Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Zenith Bank CEO 3 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Maintains Impressive Performance With Triple-Digit Topline and Bottom Line Growth in Q3 2023
    3 hours ago

    Gov Abiodun Kills Entertainment Industry in Ogun – Dr Smile
    Herbert Wigwe 5 hours ago

    Access Bank Pledges Sustainable Growth and Economic Resilience in Lagos
    6 hours ago

    NMDPRA: Staff accuse management of maladministration
    7 hours ago

    With Uzodimma, the sky is the limit for Imo women, says Tinubu’s wife
    Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan 9 hours ago

    Ajaka congratulates Natasha over court judgement