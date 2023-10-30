Lagos business man charged for obtainning N520m by false pretense

Akin Kuponiyi.

A Federal high court judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, has adjourned till November,6th,2023, when the trial of a Lagos business man, Osita David Ikpah, and his company KD Likeminds Stakeholders Limited will continue.

Osita David Ikpah and his company KD Likeminds Stakeholders Limited, are standing trial before the court on the allegation of swindling about twenty-four people to the tune of N520 million.

In a 21 -count charge filed before the court and against the defendants by the Police legal officer from special fraud unit Milverton Ikoyi Lagos,it was alleged that Ikpah ‘m’ and KD Likeminds Stakeholders Ltd, “sometimes between January – June, 2021 at Ishashi Ojo, within the jurisdiction of this Court not being an insurance or stockbroking company and without a valid license from Central Bank of Nigeria carry on financial business and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section and punishable under Section 59 (6)(b) of the Bank and other Financial Institution Act, Cap. B3 LFN, 2004.”

It was further alleged that Osita David Ikpah ‘m’ and KD Likeminds Stakeholders Ltd and others still at large sometimes in February, 2021 at Ishashi Ojo, “within the jurisdiction of this Court did by False Pretence and with intent to defraud obtain the total sum of N520,182,700 from 21unsuspecting members of the public under the pretence of investing the money on thier behalf and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”