Ben Nwabueze, Prominent Lawyer, Dies at 94

Monday, October 30, 2023 11:10 am


Professor Ben Nwabueze, senior  lawyer and pioneer Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Professor Ben Nwabueze, is dead.

The family, in a statement by Eni Nwabueze, said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria passed on Sunday at the age of 94.

He said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing on of our patriarch, Professor Ben .O. Nwabueze SAN, NNOM, CON, pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Oduah Afo-na-Isagba of Atani, Anambra State, on Sunday October 29th, 2023 age 94. He lived an exemplary life of consequence,” the statement read.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, also confirmed the news to Channels Television reporter via a telephone conversation.

Prof Nwabueze was born in Atani, in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

