Tinubu mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim

Tinubu mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim

Sunday, October 29, 2023 2:40 pm


Ojinoyi Ado Ibrahim

Bola Tinubu, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim, Kogi,

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Kogi State on the passing of the revered traditional ruler, His Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The President said the death of the Ohinoyi is a painful loss, describing the late monarch as peace-loving, affable, and cerebral.

“The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication. He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise.

“May Almighty Allah grant His Majesty Aljannah Firdaus,” the President prayed.

President Tinubu asked the good people of Kogi State to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late monarch.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Photo: Amb Adejare Bello pays farewell visit Guatemala President
    2 hours ago

    School Feeding: FG Targets Over 10 Million Children
    UBA headquarters 3 hours ago

    Q3 2023: UBA Records N502.1b Profit Before Tax
    Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Zenith Bank CEO 4 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Maintains Impressive Performance With Triple-Digit Topline and Bottom Line Growth in Q3 2023
    4 hours ago

    Gov Abiodun Kills Entertainment Industry in Ogun – Dr Smile
    Herbert Wigwe 6 hours ago

    Access Bank Pledges Sustainable Growth and Economic Resilience in Lagos
    7 hours ago

    NMDPRA: Staff accuse management of maladministration
    8 hours ago

    With Uzodimma, the sky is the limit for Imo women, says Tinubu’s wife