End of an era: Ohinoyi of Ebiraland is dead

Richard Elesho

After nearly three decades on the throne, the paramount ruler of Ebiraland, Ohinoyi Ebira, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim has passed on, at the age of 95 years.

News of his death surfaced in the early hours of today, Sunday 29 October, sending worries on the faces of his subjects and people beyond his immediate domain. He was said to have been in and out of sickness in recent times until he died in the wee hours of today.

The Ohinoyi is the head of all traditional rulers in Ebira land in Kogi Central Senatorial District and Vice Chairman, Kogi State traditional council of Chiefs.

The late Ado Ibrahim, a billionaire, was coronated as Ohinoyi in 1997 by former governor, late Abubakar Audu. However, the title ‘Ohinoyi’ was replaced with ‘Atta’ of Ebira and duly gazetted as such by the Kogi State government.

It would be recalled that the late Ohinoyi was issued a query by the state government for failing to participate in the program of activities during the visit of former President Muhammodu Buhari to Kogi State in December last year

His remains is expected to be brought home to Okene for burial today according to Muslim rite.

Ado Ibrahim was born February 7, 1929. He received both Western and Quranic education. He attended the Native Authority (NA) primary school Okene, Ondo Boys High School, and Oduduwa College, Ile Ife, for his primary and secondary education.

In 1954, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the London School of Economics and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School in 1959.